Where is Jennifer Aniston when Ellen DeGeneres wants her? Here’s why followers say they ‘lost respect for her’

Friendship is fickle! For tinsel city celebs, relationships are constructed on give-and-take offers and after Ellen DeGeneres rumors surfaced, it appears to have develop into a actuality. After being slammed as a “imply host”, Ellen was accused of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime present. With all of the detrimental publicity which will quickly end in her quitting the present, there’s fairly a little bit of chatter on the Internet about the place her A-list celeb buddies are in her time of want.

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen have been closest buddies over years and their bond was cherished on Ellen’s present many, many occasions. One of the primary occasions Ellen expressed admiration for Jennifer was at her 1998 premiere for ‘The Object of My Affection’. The two have been happening robust since then. In reality, Jennifer was Ellen’s first visitor on her discuss present on September 3, 2008, debut episode and in a 2018 episode, Ellen showcased a montage of photographs of them hugging one another.

“I’m one among her greatest buddies,” Ellen proudly stated on the Variety Power of Women luncheon in October 2019 whereas honoring Jennifer. “Nearest, dearest, most favourite pal.” Later, Jennifer joked, “Ellen we gotta hold one of the best pal stuff type of on the DL, okay? ‘Cause lots of my greatest buddies are right here.” The two have been neighbors previously. And if that wasn’t sufficient, the 2 even shared a pleasant kiss on air. Remember these rumors about Jennifer being homosexual and “more than just friends” with Ellen?

Well, now that Ellen has landed in a soup, why hasn’t Jennifer spoken in favor of her shut pal? Where is Jennifer when Ellen wants her? As per a Us Weekly report, a supply stated that her “close friends, like Jennifer, Justin Timberlake and Mario Lopez, are on her side. They know that Ellen can be tough but accept that about her and know that it takes a lot of work to run a tight ship like her show,” including, “They get it.”

Meanwhile, based on the Post, her A-list buddies, who additionally embody Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, perhaps too cautious about talking out on her behalf, based on the Post. Apparently, celebrities must be cautious of defending anybody within the wake of #MeToo and the latest rise of Black Lives Matter. “Everyone’s scared of the liberal mob,” the supply advised the Post. “They found something with Ellen they could latch onto and that drove even more of a pile-on. No one wants to be next.”

Nevertheless, the Internet is certainly demanding solutions! “Where is Jennifer Aniston in all of this? I perceive she and Ellen are greatest buddies. Why is she not on the entrance line to defend her greatest pal?” one tweet learn. Another stated, “How about Jennifer Aniston simply stands up for her pal. Ellen DeGeneres wants her buddies to talk up in her protection.” Another tweet learn: “I don’t perceive why we aren’t seeing extra celebrities who declare to be shut buddies of Ellen’s standing beside her. Where’s Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and so many extra who’ve had their careers superior as a result of Ellen stood beside them.”

Not simply that, some even stated they misplaced respect for Jennifer after listening to about Ellen's "imply" tales and "poisonous" office tradition. "I already knew Ellen was horrible however didn't find out about him. That's unlucky. It additionally makes me suppose much less of the individuals which can be near them. Like Jen Aniston is greatest buddies with Ellen. I undoubtedly misplaced respect for her once I came upon about Ellen awhile in the past…" one tweet learn

One stated, “The factor is: she might be very good to her A-list buddies. she’s not good to her safety, writers, manufacturing assistants, anybody she doesn’t like, and many others. that’s the issue! ellen can combat her personal combat. she doesn’t want Jennifer Aniston to talk out,” one other wrote: “Nah uh, you don’t get to name Jen Aniston or every other celeb out for not supporting Ellen. Not supporting poisonous habits doesn’t make them any much less of a pal, simply makes them higher human beings for not standing up for her. Leave them be.”

The query stays: Will Jennifer are available in assist of Ellen any time quickly or will she simply let her combat the battle alone? Well, solely time will inform!

