Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: August 8, 2020

Saturday Night Live reruns proceed tonight with an SNL repeat hosted by James Bond star Daniel Craig, 007 License to Entertain!

During every of its summer time hiatuses (or is it hiati?), Saturday Night Live replays episodes from the earlier season. So, through the Summer of 2020, we’re getting reruns supplied from SNL – Season 45. And even with 18 exhibits to select from, together with three “SNL At Home” episodes, Saturday Night Live nonetheless has its favorites. And these exhibits get re-aired greater than as soon as through the low season.

For instance, the SNL – Season 45 Finale starring host Kristen Wiig from May ninth, has aired three occasions already. And after tonight, the identical factor goes for tonight’s Saturday Night Live rerun starring Daniel Craig. It could possibly be that a few of these episodes simply maintain a particular place within the coronary heart of the SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels so as to get the triple play therapy.

Tonight’s Daniel Craig hosted rerun could also be particular as a result of Daniel Craig will go down in SNL present historical past because the final host to work out of Studio 8-H. This night’s replay can also be the final SNL that was carried out in entrance of a reside viewers. This present initially aired on March 7, 2020. Not lengthy after that, every thing shut down world wide due to the Coronavirus outbreak. That particularly included motion pictures, tv exhibits and New York City primarily based selection sequence.

So, this night at 11:30pm et on NBC, sit again, chill out and revel in a style of yesteryear when TV exhibits had studio audiences full of individuals, once they have been produced in costly sound levels and never at residence and when the performers, writers, administrators, cameramen and everybody else labored collectively in the identical location.

As you’ll see in tonight’s SNL repeat, the Covid19 virus was already having its affect on Saturday Night Live. Both within the writers’ room as a supply of inspiration for the sketch comedy present and on the host’s movie profession.

Daniel Craig, tonight’s replay host, was showing on Saturday Night Live in March to advertise his new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which was suppose to premiere in April, however the virus was altering these plans. Craig needed to plug the film which was his fifth and ultimate journey as James Bond, however needed to clarify in his monologue that “the release of the film had been delayed due to public health concerns.” That clarification made it sound so simple as a child took a shit in a theater and it was briefly closed, not {that a} worldwide pandemic was coming to shutdown the planet Earth.

By the best way, Daniel Craig’s final hurrah as James Bond nonetheless hasn’t been launched. “No Time to Die” has had its premiere date modified about 5 occasions now and is at the moment because of come out in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 20th, 2020. We’ll see.

In the monologue portion of the present tonight, you’ll additionally see Daniel Craig doing a little bragging about his newest James Bond film. He says “No Time to Die” is the perfect Bond script but and a number of that has to do with producers bringing in “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to punch up the script. Speaking of which, congrats to Phoebe Waller-Bridge who picked up a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for internet hosting Saturday Night Live herself final season. She hosted the second episode of SNL – Season 45.

Also through the monologue, Daniel Craig provides us a sneak-peek at “No Time to Die” by displaying us one among his favourite scenes which is absolutely an SNL Short that includes Craig’s James Bond in a on line casino with the SNL forged enjoying completely different characters within the movie together with a wonderful job by SNL featured participant Chloe Fineman as Bond Girl “Paloma”, the character really performed by Ana De Armas in “No Time to Die.” The scene is a superb have a look at James Bond. That is that if James Bond have been a compulsive gambler on prime of being a undercover agent.

Daniel Craig additionally brings one other one among his hit motion pictures to SNL in tonight’s repeat with a sketch that takes us behind the scenes of Craig’s 2019 hit movie “Knives Out.” In the thriller thriller from final 12 months, Daniel Craig stars because the southern sleuth, Private Detective Benoit Blanc. In a sketch this night referred to as “Accent Coach“, host Daniel Craig performs himself getting ready to play Benoit Blanc, the investigator with a outstanding southern accent.

While assembly with producers, Daniel Craig introduces them to his dialect coach Franklin Hughes performed by forged member Beck Bennett. Franklin has a singular look and magnificence. He additionally is aware of nothing about southern accents. His southern accent would have made Tom Petty cry. You’ll see and listen to it in tonight’s SNL rerun.

In different sketches this night, Daniel Craig additionally performs a man who takes a recreation evening spherical of the Movie Quote recreation too critically. It goes from quoting to deep quoting and we discover out he’s additionally maintaining secrets and techniques from his household. Plus in one other sketch, Craig performs a celeb chef coping with an offended singing diva after he insults her intelligence on a daytime speak present. And he additionally performs a cleaning soap opera actor making an attempt to deal with the brand new filming restrictions on set meant to maintain the forged secure from the Coronavirus in a sketch referred to as “The Sands of Modesto.”

This episode of Saturday Night Live replaying this night can also be particular due to the cameo appearances you’ll see tonight. The first one takes place proper initially of the present within the SNL Cold Open. Of course, the opening is a political sketch. It’s options forged member Kate McKinnon again in her wig (which may solely be described as Fox News blonde) as cable host Laura Ingraham for one more “Ingraham Angle” sketch.

In the chilly opener, McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham declares the Coronavirus as an entire hoax. She additionally provides her conservative viewers an inventory of issues extra essential to fret about as an alternative of the virus. The visitors within the SNL opening sketch embody FNC’s Judge Jeanine Pirro performed loudly by forged member Cecily Strong and then-recently fired MSNBC host Chris Matthews fantastically performed by returning SNL forged member Darrell Hammond doing one among his hottest impressions that made him a Saturday Night Live favourite.

And that’s not all in the case of particular cameo appearances. The SNL Cold Open tonight additionally welcomes the true life Senator Elizabeth Warren who had simply dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, ending her Presidential marketing campaign. It’s a extremely particular second on this night’s SNL repeat when the true Elizabeth Warren is joined on stage by SNL‘s Elizabeth Warren performed by Kate McKinnon after a spectacularly quick costume change.

There’s one other visitor look in tonight’s present that caught everybody off guard. It’s the return of recurring character Debbie Downer portrayed by former SNL forged member Rachel Dratch. Either Saturday Night Live owed Rachel yet one more “Debbie Downer” sketch for flawlessly enjoying Senator Amy Klobuchar in all of the Democratic Debate sketches this previous season or they only realized the Coronavirus outbreak lent itself completely to the return of the all the time adverse recurring SNL character, Debbie Downer.

In the sketch which made the reside viewers actually pop, Debbie Downer exhibits up at a relative’s marriage ceremony reception. And as typical, she’s received nothing however unhealthy information. From Covid19 to the “Me Too” motion to sure, feline AIDs, Debbie has the doom and gloom market cornered.

There’s two SNL Shorts in tonight’s repeat to associate with all of the sketches. The first one is a music video for the music “On The Couch” carried out by forged members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd in addition to musical visitor The Weeknd. It’s a 70’s fashion love music about guys who find yourself sleeping “on the couch” regardless of how clean they attempt to be.

The subsequent SNL Short this night has a 1950’s really feel to it. Cast member Aidy Bryant has a 50’s TV sitcom housewife look as she sings about her well-known recipe for in a single day salad. The salad has loads of layers and so they’re not all good. In reality, she made have killed the household canine with this disgusting concoction.

In the repeat version of Weekend Update tonight, the highest story isn’t the virus shutting down the world, it’s Elizabeth Warren shutting down her marketing campaign. Anchormen Colin Jost and Michael Che speak concerning the two final Democrats standing, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, each making an attempt to earn Senator Warren’s endorsement. Jost places the state of the Democratic marketing campaign in excellent perspective when he says, “it’s become like my Dad’s favorite radio station, just the oldies.”

Jost and Che do get round to speaking to concerning the coming pandemic on Weekend Update tonight with Che going again to a bit he did on the present earlier than this one aired the place he decides one of the simplest ways to take care of the Coronavirus is to simply get drunk and say screw every thing.

Weekend Update additionally covers President Trump babbling at an look the place he began hugging on the American flag once more. Plus, they report on Trump’s go to to the CDC, together with the SXSW pageant being cancelled as a result of virus and somebody testing optimistic for Covid19 who had attended a conservative convention the place Trump and VP Mike Pence had additionally appeared.

Other information tales you’ll see on Weekend Update on tonight’s replay embody NASA trying to find a various group of astronauts for a visit to Mars, the discharge of the brand new James Bond film being pushed again until November, Penn State college students upset concerning the campus Taco Bell closing, a 100 12 months previous lady in North Carolina wanting police to arrest, handcuff and take her to jail for her birthday, and William Shatner being awarded semen from his prize horses in his newest divorce settlement.

In this night’s SNL rerun, Weekend Update has three visitors stopping by the information desk. A brand new one, an previous one and a musical one. First, featured participant Bowen Yang introduces a brand new homeless character referred to as “Bottle Boi.” Wait. He’s not homeless. He claims to reside on the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant in Times Square. Bottle Boi could be very upset about New York City banning plastics. Although, he doesn’t sound like a New Yorker. It’s exhausting to inform if he’s making an attempt to be southern, city or what the hell that accent is suppose to be?

There’s additionally the return of forged member Cecily Strong’s recurring Weekend Update character referred to as “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party.” She’s upset concerning the authorities’s Coronavirus response and what’s taking place with the Presidential election. You can inform by what she does to Michael Che that this present was undoubtedly earlier than any kind of social distancing protocols have been arrange at Saturday Night Live.

And on Weekend Update this night, it’s the revealing of a brand new phase that includes tonight’s musical visitor, The Weeknd. Just don’t blink otherwise you’ll miss it.

There’s two promos for tonight’s Saturday Night Live repeat starring Daniel Craig simply ready so that you can test them out under. In the primary promo, Daniel Craig is decided to have some enjoyable and do one thing actually completely different this night from his common James Bond routine on Saturday Night Live, regardless of how many individuals he has to harm to do it.

In the second promo, Daniel Craig is joined by musical visitor The Weeknd and forged member Cecily Strong. This promo exhibits you that not everyone seems to be minimize out to be James Bond. Because generally, their title simply doesn’t match the half.

Daniel Craig hosts a Saturday Night Live encore presentation with musical visitor The Weeknd from a present which initially aired on March 7, 2020 in entrance of a studio viewers. See should you can keep in mind what a studio viewers was once once you watch tonight at 11:30pm et on NBC.

