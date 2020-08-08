Why Keanu Reeves’ Next Two ‘John Wick’ Sequels Will Shoot Back To Back

Keanu Reeves, Yayan Ruhian, and Cecep Arif Rahman in ‘John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum’

There have been two massive bulletins from Lionsgate’s earnings name. First, we came upon that Antebellum, initially slated for theaters on April 24 after which moved to August 21, will as a substitute debut on PVOD on September 18. That’s not an enormous shock, as whereas slavery-era chiller is strictly the sort of film that’s a riskier proposition for these less-inclined to enterprise out to theaters within the close to future. Second, we came upon that Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 will likely be capturing again to again with John Wick: Chapter 5. It won’t be the primary time a franchise has achieved the “back-to-back” trick, however it makes a novel sort of sense in our present pandemic-afflicted period.

clearly lucked out after they made the decision to shoot The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 back-to-back, as they now have a surefire hit authentic characteristic for subsequent yr. That arguably made sense because the Joey King threequel probably shared many areas (inside and exterior) with the second movie in addition to a returning solid (spoiler: everybody survives Kissing Booth into Darkness). I don’t know if that minimize down on prices, not that both Kissing Booth film was terribly costly, however it actually implies that Netflix has one massive film which doesn’t have to fret about going into manufacturing with COVID-19 associated perils and security tips.

Heck, historical past reveals that capturing John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 in all probability gained’t save prices. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest price $220 million (up from Curse of the Black Pearl’s $140 million) whereas At World’s End price a then-record $300 million. And each Matrix sequels price round $150 million per, up from the $60 million-budgeted authentic Keanu Reeves sci-fi actioner. Likewise with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows 1 and 2 ($250 million-a-pop), Avengers 3 and 4 ($316 million and $356 million) and the Hobbit trilogy ($180 million, $195 million and $250 million). Actors and filmmakers receives a commission per film, not on an hourly foundation or in a “buy two and save” vogue.

Nonetheless, when it turns into secure to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4, you would possibly as nicely shoot John Wick: Chapter 5 whereas everyone seems to be safely encased on a manufacturing on the off-chance that there’s one other outbreak while you’d in any other case have shot the fifth flick. That will shield studios (and expertise) from manufacturing challenges associated to a different main work stoppage and provides studios one other surefire hit within the can if there’s a content material hole. That wasn’t the intent of Christopher McQuarrie capturing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back, however that’s actually a great motive to take action now. I count on that, with franchises that may justify it, this might turn out to be a brand new regular.

The excellent news is audiences typically flock to those back-to-back sequel installments in the event that they appreciated the primary one. For all of the discuss Hollywood being grasping by slicing a ultimate e book in half and making two motion pictures, it commercially and artistically labored for Deathly Hallows half 1 and half 2 ($960 million and $1.341 billion), Breaking Dawn half I and half 2 ($689 million and $829 million) and Mockingjay half I and half 2 ($766 million and $649 million). It labored for back-to-back sequels like Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End ($1.066 billion and $964 million), Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions ($782 million and $427 million), Back to the Future 2 and 3 ($331 million and $244 million) and Infinity War and Endgame ($2.048 billion and $2.Eight billion).

We complained about stretching The Hobbit right into a trilogy, however it grossed $2.9 billion over three motion pictures. If moviegoers just like the franchise, they gained’t thoughts a cliffhanger, particularly if the film in query provided a satisfying theatrical expertise for followers and basic audiences. Even if it doesn’t lower your expenses, capturing two installments of a preferred franchise back-to-back presents no industrial draw back and protects in opposition to the danger of one other outbreak or prolonged work stoppage, each when it comes to not having to restart or delay the subsequent installment and having a viable theatrical providing within the can. I’d think about, particularly with surefire franchises like Aquaman, Jurassic and 007, that we might even see extra of this sooner or later.