Will Smith throws Jason Derulo in scary TikTok ‘hoodie’ video, followers say ‘any individual get him ice’

Musician Jason Derulo who has a big TikTok following and regularly makes headlines along with his viral movies is among the many most profitable Tik Tok customers. On the opposite hand, actor Will Smith retains his crown because the savviest celeb on social media with over 47.6 Million followers on Instagram. Apart from his mega performing profession, he additionally has a thriving YouTube channel and a TikTok following of 21.5 million. Recently, the actor shared a video with Derulo in what appears like a basic “sweatshirt slam”.

In the video, shared by each stars, they’re seen utilizing the very well-known Tiktok Hoodie Transition. Smith slams the hoodie and Derulo seems inside it making it appear to be he bought slammed with the hoodie by Smith. Smith captioned the video on Instagram as, “Secret to @jasonderulo’s silky voice? Fabric softener⁣⁣,” whereas Derulo tweeted it with the caption, “I used to be simply tryin to borrow a hoodie #WillSmith #willxsmith.”

As quickly because the video was posted on Instagram, it garnered a variety of consideration with one Internet person joking, “any individual get @jasonderulo some ice.” whereas one other person commented, “Sacred the hell out of me.” Another fan stated, “I turned the sound on on the unsuitable time and friggin jumped lmao.” Some of Will’s followers applauded him for his content material, saying, “Still unmatched in terms of content material” and one other one known as him the ‘Content King.’ One IG person even stated, “Will’s IG content material stays undefeated.” As followers began pouring in love for Will, one person commented, “My 9 12 months outdated randomly stated, whereas scrolling by means of streaming networks, ‘I wish to watch @willsmith, no one is healthier’.”

Some even made enjoyable of Derulo and commented on Will’s put up saying, “Better get that joker out of your own home earlier than it occurs once more,” one other person commented, “Lmao I used to be about to remark what sort of Jason Derulo a** video is that this, then I noticed it was Jason Derulo.” And some stated, “Get that man some milk,” and “Soon what does Jason Derulo scent like that you simply needed to throw him like that???” Some followers complimented his work and stated, “This was good. I used to be actually questioning the place he was gonna are available.”

Filled with confusion, one Internet person questioned, “I’m so confused. Was he all the time within the hoodie?” and one other one requested, “I’m simply curious why he threw the hanger on the ground.” Calling it “legendary”, one Instagram person stated, “This crossover is known” whereas one other person awed the duo by saying, “Bad boys for all times.”

