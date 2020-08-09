38 Celebrities With Braces Or Retainers

Nearly Four million individuals within the U.S. have braces — and a few of your favourite celebs have sported them too. Some have chosen extra secretive kinds, like Invisalign. Others have opened up about needing a retainer after their tooth shifted, whereas some opted to go full-on steel later in life.

From Tom Cruise’s pink carpet look to Gabrielle Union’s retainer selfie—and all of the superb yearbook images in between—celebrities have been *so actual* over time about their dental work.