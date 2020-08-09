5 Things The High School Musical Series Does Better Than Camp Rock (& 5 The Camp Rock Series Does Better)

In 2006, Disney Channel premiered High School Musical, which would soon become a phenomenon. The film launched two sequels, and Disney+ used the series to create High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a show that takes place at the high school the movies were filmed in. High School Musical also was a jump-off point for many actors’ careers, such as Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale. The achievement of the musicals on Disney Channel allowed for Camp Rock and the sequel to be successful.

Camp Rock premiered in 2008 and helped launch Demi Lovato’s career and added to the Jonas Brothers’ success. Each series was triumphant in ways, but there were some things that each series did better than the other.

10 High School Musical: Performances

High School Musical included random performances from the beginning, which allowed the musical outbursts to be more expected from the franchise than in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Camp Rock had made its musical moments to be kept to performances, so the sequel’s decision to break that mold became confusing. However, not only did High School Musical keep its musical moments consistent throughout the series, but in each film, the performances became more massive, with more significant choreography and a larger budget.

9 Camp Rock: Equal Focus On Main Characters

In High School Musical, when Troy and Gabriella hit a rough patch in their relationship, Gabriella would disappear from the films, and the focus would remain solely on Troy. Then, once the problem had been sorted out, would the two reunite.

In Camp Rock, Shane and Mitchie are equally relevant. Both Mitchie and Shane’s perspectives are shown, which allows them to comes across more as equals to the story. The audience gets to see how both characters are feeling about the situation and how they handle things moving forward.

8 High School Musical: Storyline Consistency

The second and third High School Musical films have a secure connection to discussing what happens after high school. Scholarships and college are a big deal and a necessary point of discussion in the movies. However, the overall arc that stays within all three films is Troy’s confusion over who he is and what he wants to do. Along the way, Sharpay is also very clear about her wish to end up on Broadway. The Camp Rock series makes their films feel like two separate entities. While Shane and Mitchie’s relationship pushes forward, other attributes either disappear from the first film or are added to the second one.

7 Camp Rock: Rehearsals

Since Camp Rock is a place of discovering musical sound, a majority of the first film shows Mitchie, Tess, and many others working on their stage presence and performance for Final Jam. Music is woven into the story at every turn. Even in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Camp Star is continually working on its performance. In High School Musical, rehearsals are relevant, especially during High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in the first two High School Musical films, rehearsals take a back seat to the other storylines occurring.

6 High School Musical: Fan Response

Camp Rock may have been successful, but it never matched the overwhelming success of the High School Musical franchise. The trilogy grew beyond expectations with a successful album release, concert tour, and theatrical film release for the final movie. High School Musical 2 was the most-watched Disney Channel original movie with 17.2 million viewers.

While the Camp Rock series did well, it could not match the overall response High School Musical received.

5 Camp Rock: Supportive Adult Figures

High School Musical‘s central adult figures were Jack Bolton and Ms. Darbus. The two both had firm beliefs in their fields of interest. However, Jack’s love of basketball made it difficult for him to see Troy enjoyed singing. Jack was not always a supportive parent. Meanwhile, Connie Torres and Brown were still supportive of Mitchie and the rest of the campers. Brown was always encouraging the kids to love music and be more involved.

4 High School Musical: Supporting Characters

Several Wildcats were not main characters, but they were still included in the school activities. Kelsi, Martha, and Zeke were just three that were continually around for the significant events of the films. The supporting characters were celebrated for their differences and interests, using them to grow the characters in each movie. Camp Rock did not use supporting characters the same way, and they fell more into the background without unique qualities that made those in High School Musical exciting.

3 Camp Rock: Treating Music As A Career

Sharpay, Ryan, and Kelsi are the only ones that treat a future in theatre seriously. For Troy and Gabriella, while they enjoyed singing, the couple did not consider that avenue so seriously, at least Gabriella never did. Troy only gave it real thought after being accepted to Juilliard.

Meanwhile, Mitchie went to Camp Rock because she wanted a summer that was about music. Shane, Nate, and Jason were a professional band, Connect Three. Shane mentions how their record label will only let them play certain types of songs. Music was always being discussed in a way where it was a career option.

2 High School Musical: Character Development

From running around the school to secretly watch auditions to proudly participating in the spring musical, Troy Bolton grew plenty during the trilogy. But he wasn’t the only one. Ryan Evans steps out from Sharpay’s thumb in High School Musical 2, finding friends in Chad, Gabriella, and the Wildcats. Several characters grow to accept that they can be more than one thing and support each other.

1 Camp Rock: The Significance Of Location

It isn’t that Camp Rock is a better place than East High, but the Wildcats never dealt with nearly losing their school. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam pins Camp Rock against Camp Star in a competition that ends with only one left standing. In a face-off that could mean the end of Camp Rock forever, Mitchie and her friends must step up to create a performance that will save Camp Rock. While High School Musical 3: Senior Year devotes time to what it means to move forward to college, the Wildcats know that their high school will remain standing after they leave.

