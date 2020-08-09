Actor Kevin Hart and singer Katy Perry bounce to Ellen DeGeneres’ defence, Entertainment News & Top Stories

LOS ANGELES – As Ellen DeGeneres’ “Queen of Nice” persona goes down the drain with allegations of office toxicity on her speak present, extra persons are opening up about their experiences working along with her and on the present.

And they’re clearly break up into two camps.

Last month, Buzzfeed News revealed an explosive report that includes interviews by former and present workers who alleged a poisonous work setting and sexual harassment and misconduct on the every day speak present.

Tony Okungbowa, a DJ on the present, is the newest worker to talk up.

“While I’m grateful for the chance it afforded me,” he wrote on Instagram, “I did expertise and really feel the toxicity of the setting and I stand with my former colleagues of their quest to create a more healthy and extra inclusive office because the present strikes ahead.”

Stand-up comic Brad Garrett tweeted on July 31 that the realities on the set have been “widespread information”, including that he knew “a couple of who have been handled horribly by her (DeGeneres)”.

Back To The Future (1985) actress Lea Thompson replied: “True story.”

But a number of celebrities – most not too long ago comedian-actor Kevin Hart and singer Katy Perry – have jumped to the defence of DeGeneres, who final week despatched an e-mail apologising to employees.

On Tuesday (Aug 4), Hart, 41, wrote on Instagram: “It’s loopy to see my pal go through what she’s going through publicly. I’ve recognized Ellen for years and I can actually say that she’s one of many dopest folks on the… planet. She has handled my household and group with love and respect from day 1.”

1/2 I do know I can’t communicate for anybody else’s expertise apart from my very own however I wish to acknowledge that I’ve solely ever had optimistic takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I believe all of us have witnessed the sunshine & continuous battle for equality that she has introduced — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

His submit was accompanied by a photograph of him and the 62-year-old host smiling collectively on the present.

Perry, 35, additionally mentioned on social media yesterday (Aug 4): “I do know I am unable to communicate for anybody else’s expertise apart from my very own however I wish to acknowledge that I’ve solely ever had optimistic takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.

“I believe all of us have witnessed the sunshine & continuous battle for equality that she has delivered to the world by way of her platform for many years. Sending you like & a hug…”

On Monday, DeGeneres’ spouse, 47-year-old actress Portia de Rossi, posted a photograph of them on the present with the caption: “I Stand With Ellen”. On the identical day, a #SubstituteEllen hashtag went viral on Twitter and it was reported that English comedian-actor James Corden, who has his personal late-night speak present, is in talks to interchange DeGeneres.

Others who’ve expressed their help for DeGeneres embody Argentine polo participant Ignacio Figueras and music mogul Scooter Braun.