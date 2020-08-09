Bradley Cooper wears a striped t-shirt and face masks whereas hanging at a pal’s Santa Monica dwelling

Bradley Cooper made security a precedence, as he saved his mouth and nostril lined with a white CDC-recommended face masks on Saturday.

For his go to to a pal’s home in Santa Monica, the eight-time Oscar nominee lower a really informal determine in a unfastened striped t-shirt, gray shorts and a pair of flip flops.

Continuing his informal look, the 45-year-old actor wore a navy baseball cap and saved his smoldering gaze underneath his black sun shades.

The Hangover actor saved his well-maintained physique lined up, as he strolled as much as his buddy’s driveway.

While his well-known face was largely hidden, his signature scruffy beard might nonetheless be seen.

The A Star Is Born director and his three-year-old daughter, who stay in New York, have been having fun with their journey to the City of Angels, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the daddy daughter duo have been photographed on the seashore together with his longtime pal and former co-star, Jennifer Garner.

While the buddies initially sparked romantic hypothesis on Tuesday, the pair’s relationship is reportedly simply platonic.

‘[Cooper and Garner] are buddies and have been ceaselessly,’ and that there’s ‘no fact to anything,’ a supply instructed Page Six of actors.

Bradley and Jennifer’s friendship spans practically twenty years, as they co-starred on her hit present, Alias, from 2001 to 2006.

Both Bradley and the 48-year-old Golden Globe winner- who performed finest buddies and generally lovers Will Tippin and Sydney Bristow on the ABC spy present – have been all smiles as they constructed sandcastles together with his mini-me, Lea De Seine.

While he shares his delight and pleasure together with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, a supermodel who hails from Russia, Jennifer has youngsters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, along with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Their reunion occurred not lengthy after the information that Jennifer and her boyfriend, John Miller, ‘are now not collectively’ after a two-year romance.

An In Touch Weekly supply mentioned they ‘break up up earlier than L.A. went into lockdown,’ including that they ‘stay on pleasant phrases so there is a risk that they might rekindle their relationship sooner or later, however proper now it is over.’

John and Jennifer had not been seen collectively for over a yr, earlier than this week, when it emerged that they’ve allegedly damaged up.