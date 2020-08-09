Cardi B praises rival Nicki Minaj for ‘dominating rap’



Cardi B has given Nicki Minaj her flowers (Picture: Getty Images, YouTube)

Cardi B has given credit score the place it’s on account of her rival, Nicki Minaj, for ‘dominating rap’ when there was an absence of standard feminine rappers.

It’s no secret that there’s no love misplaced between Cardi, 27, and Nicki, 37, who’ve famously clashed through the years, culminating in an altercation between their entourages at New York Fashion Week two years in the past.

Despite the previous rigidity, Cardi has praised the Super Bass rapper for holding her personal within the notoriously male-dominated style of rap music.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, Cardi mentioned: ‘When I used to be six, seven, eight, there was rather a lot completely different feminine rappers.

‘And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no feminine rapper.’

Seemingly referring to Nicki, the Bodak Yellow rapper continued: ‘And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did fairly good. She’s been nonetheless dominating.’

Perhaps Cardi is feeling the spirit of feminine empowerment following the discharge of her new single, WAP, that includes Megan Thee Stallion.

The music – and controversial music video – sees the rap stars personal their our bodies whereas that includes cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalia.

Addressing the difficulty of womanhood in music, Cardi defined: ‘I really feel like folks be wanting to place feminine artists towards one another.

‘Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up and it’s getting they mainstream moment, I always see like little slick comments like, “Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that”.’

She added: ‘And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?’

Got a showbiz story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Christina Aguilera feeling herself after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP with sultry swimming pool photo

MORE: The backlash to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP proves society still hates sexually powerful women





