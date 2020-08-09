CDMX pedestrians took benefit of a crimson site visitors gentle to bounce to the rhythm of “La Chona”

Neither the well being and financial disaster brought on by coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) he has prevented that many Mexicans lose their pleasure. Sample of this can be a enjoyable and spontaneous second what occurred this Friday on a road within the Mexico City, which has precipitated sensation within the social networks.

A Twitter person shared a video this Saturday wherein it’s noticed how a bunch of pedestrians took benefit of a crimson site visitors gentle to begin dancing to the rhythm of “La Chona”, the profitable theme tune by Toucans of Tijuana.



This occurred yesterday throughout a cease within the heart of CDMX. A truck introduced « La Chona » enjoying at full quantity, which precipitated individuals to begin dancing and having a celebration out of nowhere that solely lasted a couple of seconds. It was actually stunning. I like this city

While some they danced alone, a pair was positioned within the heart of the monitor to indicate their finest steps; even a younger took the chance to indicate his break dance abilities. Witnesses they clapped the dance that lasted virtually a minute.

(Screenshot: Twitter / ashauri)



The photos have been captured on the nook of Tacuba and Eje Central, within the Historical Center, proper in entrance of the Postal Palace.

The video has been viralized within the final hours and up to now it has greater than 17 thousand retweets and little greater than 46 thousand “I like it”.

Before lengthy, lots of of customers they reacted with humor and celebrated the second:



« What I like about this video is that opposite to all of the horrible movies of the earlier weeks, it reminds us that there are extra issues that join us than those who separate us. »

« What @Ashauri exhibits is that the inhabitants of this nation are greater than these of the combi, the marros, menchos, lozoyas, rosarios, the mental and financial elites … hopefully we study that united we’re stronger and our similarities are greater than ours variations ”.

« There is little doubt that La Chona is extra highly effective than the nationwide anthem », have been among the feedback.



The problem of La Chona Challenge

The tune « La Chona » was premiered in nineteen ninety 5 and belongs to the album « You stole my coronary heart ». It is impressed by an actual case, in response to the creators.

Twenty-five years later, it has taken root within the mexican musical tradition; even in recent times elevated its reputation on social media and has managed to have his personal viral problem #LaChonaChallenge, wherein the Mexican singer even participated Thalia and the previous grownup movie star Mia Khalifa.



In April 2019, the Tijuana Toucans turned the primary norteño style group to carry out at Coachella, a competition of hipster and different tradition that gave a heat welcome to this legendary Mexican band in Indio (California, USA).

