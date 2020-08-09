

In this combine picture of celebrities with birthday celebration occasions from Aug. 9-15, Juanes, from left, will get to the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in his honor on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Las Vega, Justin Theroux mosts more likely to the launch of New Tiffany together with Co. Men’s Collection on Oct. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, Viola Davis mosts more likely to the Disney ABC Television Flick Doubters Company Summer Press Journey on Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Viola Davis mosts more likely to the Disney ABC Television Flick Doubters Company Summer Press Journey on Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Cara Delevingne mosts more likely to the STX Movies The State of {the marketplace}: Past, Existing together with Future dialog all through CinemaCon on March 28, 2017, in Las Las Vega, Sebastian Stan mosts more likely to the “Avengers: Infinity Battle” fan occasion in London on April 8, 2018, Halle Berry mosts more likely to the debut of “John Wick: Phase 3– Parabellum” on May 9, 2019, in New York City City together with Jennifer Lawrence mosts more likely to the image request for “Red Sparrow’” in London on Feb. 20,2018 so much much less In this combine picture of celebrities with birthday celebration occasions from Aug. 9-15, Juanes, from left, will get to the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in his honor on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Las Vega, Justin … much more

Photo: AP.

Celebrity birthday celebration occasions for the week of Aug. 9-15

Celebrity birthday celebration occasions for the week of Aug. 9-15

Aug. 9: Celebrity Cynthia Harris (” Mad Regarding You,” “L.A. Legislation”) is86 Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is78 Comic David Steinberg is78 Celebrity Sam Elliott is76 Singer Barbara Mason is73 Celebrity Melanie Griffith is63 Celebrity Amanda Bearse (” Married … With Kid”) is62 Rap Musician Kurtis Strike is61 “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is56 Celebrity Rub Petersen (” Knots Touchdown”) is54 Celebrity Gillian Anderson (” The X-Files”) is52 Celebrity Eric Bana (” Celebrity Expedition,” ″ The Chunk”) is52 Info issue Chris Cuomo is50 Celebrity Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Pair,” ″ Reno 911!”) is50 Bassist Arion Salazar (Pineal Eye Blind) is50 Rap Musician Mack 10 is49 Singer Juanes is48 Celebrity Liz Vassey (” CSI,” ″ All My Children”) is48 Celebrity Kevin McKidd (” Grey’s Makeup”) is47 Celebrity Rhona Mitra (” Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is45 Celebrity Jessica Capshaw (” Grey’s Makeup,” “The Method”) is44 Celebrity Ashley Johnson (” The Assistance”) is37 Celebrity Anna Kendrick (” Pitch Perfect,” ″ Golden”) is 35.

Aug. 10: Celebrity Rhonda Fleming (” Gunfight on the O.Ok. Corral”) is97 Singer Ronnie Spector is77 Celebrity James Reynolds (” Days of Our Lives”) is74 Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is73 Mandolin participant Genes Johnson of Ruby Rio is71 Singer Patti Austin is70 Celebrity Rosanna Arquette is61 Celebrity Antonio Banderas is60 Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is59 Celebrity Chris Caldovino (” Boardwalk Realm”) is57 Singer Neneh Cherry is56 Singer Aaron Hall of Individual is56 Singer Lorraine Pearson of 5 Celebrity is53 Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Variation) is52 Actor-writer Justin Theroux is49 Celebrity Angie Harmon (” Order”) is48 Country singer Jennifer Hanson is47 Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (” Bear In Mind the Titans”) is46 Celebrity JoAnna Garcia Swisher (” Kevin (Most Likely) Conserves The Globe,” ″ Reba”) is41 Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels together with Rope is41 Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is40 Celebrity Aaron Staton (” Mad Males”) is40 Celebrity Ryan Eggold (” The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210 ″) is36 Celebrity Charley Koontz (” CSI: Cyber”) is33 Celebrity Lucas Till (” Hannah Montana”) is30 Celebrity Jeremy Maguire (” Modern Family Members”) is 9.

Aug. 11: Actor-TV persona Arlene Dahl (” What’s My Line?”) is95 Songwriter Kenny Wager of Wager together with Huff is77 Bassist Jim Kale of the Believe That is77 Country singer John Conlee is74 Singer Eric Carmen is71 Wrestler-actor Chunk Hogan is67 Singer Joe Jackson is66 Celebrity Viola Davis (” Just How To Escape Murder,” ″ The Aid”) is55 Celebrity Joe Rogan (” Anxiety Element,” ″ NewsRadio”) is53 Celebrity Anna Gunn (” Damaging Negative”) is52 Celebrity Ashley Jensen (” Ugly Betty”) is52 Celebrity Sophie Okonedo (” Resort Rwanda”) is52 Guitarist Charlie Sexton is52 Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, An Individuals Called Quest) is50 Celebrity Nigel Harman (” Downton Abbey”) is47 Celebrity Will Definitely Friedle (” Child Fulfills Globe”) is44 Singer Ben Gibbard of Casualty Taxicab For Cutie is44 Celebrity Rob Kerkovich (” NCIS: New Orleans”) is41 Celebrity Merritt Wever (” Registered Nurse Jackie”) is40 Celebrity Chris Hemsworth (” Tron,” ″ The Avengers”) is37 Guitarist Wellness Fogg of Alabama Shakes is36 Singer J-Boog (B2K) is35 Rap Musician Asher Roth is35 Celebrity Alyson Stoner (” More Affordable By The Loads,” ″ Camp Rock”) is 27.

Aug. 12: Celebrity George Hamilton is81 Celebrity Jennifer Warren is79 Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Alarming Straits is71 Celebrity Jim Beaver (” Mythological”) is70 Singer Young Person Creole is70 Celebrity Sam J. Jones (” Flash Gordon”) is66 Jazz guitarist Massage Metheny is66 Celebrity Bruce Greenwood (2009 ′ s “Celebrity Expedition,” ″ Thirteen Days”) is64 Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Train is64 Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is59 Rap Musician Sir Mix-A-Lot is57 Celebrity Peter Krause (” Being A Parent,” ″ 6 Feet Under,” ″ Sports Night”) is55 Celebrity Brent Sexton (” The Murder,” ″ Unimportant”) is53 Celebrity Michael Ian Black (” Ed”) is49 Celebrity Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Pair,” ″ Area”) is49 Celebrity Rebecca Gayheart is49 Celebrity Casey Affleck is45 Celebrity Maggie Lawson (” Psych”) is40 Celebrity Dominique Swain (” Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is40 Celebrity Leah Water Lines (” The Originals”) is32 Celebrity Lakeith Stanfield (” Atlanta”) is29 Celebrity Cara Delevingne (” Paper Towns”) is28 Celebrity Imani Hakim (” Everyone Dislikes Chris”) is 27.

Aug. 13: Celebrity Kevin Tighe (” Emergency Situation,” ″ Murder One”) is76 Queen Kathleen Battle is72 Celebrity Danny Bonaduce (” The Partridge Family Members”) is61 Celebrity Dawnn Lewis (” A Various Globe,” ″ Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is59 Celebrity John Slattery (” Mad Males,” ″ Helpless Housewives”) is58 Celebrity Debi Mazar is56 Celebrity Quinn Cummings (” Family Members”) is53 Celebrity Seana Kofoed (” Males in Trees”) is50 Country singer Andy Griggs is47 Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is42 Celebrity Kathryn Fiore (” Reno 911!”) is41 Celebrity Sebastian Stan (” Captain America”) is38 Celebrity Eme Ikwuakor (” Wonder’s Inhumans”) is36 Singer James Morrison is36 Celebrity Lennon Stella (” Nashville”) is 21.

Aug. 14: Singer Control Panel Crofts of Seals together with Crofts is82 Singer David Crosby is79 Country singer Connie Smith is79 Actor-musician Steve Martin is75 Celebrity Antonio Fargas (” Starsky in addition to Hutch”) is74 Bassist Larry Graham of Sly together with the Family members Members Rock is74 Celebrity Susan St. James is74 Love author Danielle Steel is73 Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is72 Illustrator Gary Larson (” The Far Side”) is70 Celebrity Carl Lumbly (” Pen Name”) is69 Celebrity Jackee Harry (” Sis, Sis,” ″227 ″) is64 Celebrity Marcia Gay Harden is61 Singer Sarah Brightman is60 Celebrity Susan Olsen (” The Brady Number”) is59 Celebrity Halle Berry is54 Celebrity Ben Bass (” Novice Blue”) is52 Celebrity Catherine Bell (” BUZZ”) is52 Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Train is52 Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Pineal Eye Blind) is50 Celebrity Lalanya Masters (” Hair Salon”) is48 Celebrity Christopher Gorham (” Ugly Betty”) is46 Celebrity Mila Kunis is37 Celebrity Lamorne Morris (” New Lady”) is37 TV persona Spencer Pratt (” The Hills”) is37 Celebrity Marsai Martin (” black-ish”) is 15.

Aug. 15: Celebrity Abby Dalton (” Falcon Crest”) is88 Celebrity Lori Nelson is87 Celebrity Rub Clergyman (” The Munsters”) is84 Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is78 Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is76 Songwriter Jimmy Webb is74 Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is72 Celebrity Phyllis Smith (” The Workplace”) is71 Celebrity Tess Harper is70 Celebrity Larry Mathews (” The Penis Van Dyke Program”) is65 Celebrity Zeljko Ivanek (” Madam Assistant,” ″ Heroes”) is63 Celebrity Rondell Sheridan (” That’s So Raven,” ″ Cory in your home”) is62 Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is59 Manager Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (” Birdman,” “Babel”) is57 Celebrity Peter Hermann (” Order: Unique Sufferers System”) is53 Celebrity Debra Messing (” Will in addition to Elegance”) is52 Celebrity Anthony Anderson (” black-ish”) is50 Celebrity Ben Affleck is48 Celebrity Natasha Henstridge (” The Whole 9 Yards,” ″ Kinds”) is46 Bassist Tim Manager of Switchfoot is42 Celebrity Emily Kinney (” Sentence,” “The Strolling Dead”) is36 Celebrity Courtney Hope (” The Vibrant in addition to the Stunning”) is31 Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is31 Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (” Majorly Thrill”) is31 Celebrity Jennifer Lawrence is30 DJ Smoove da General of Cali Boodle Location is 30.