Celebs Who’ve Almost Died

It might look like celebs have the right life however quite a lot of have nearly misplaced it in almost deadly accidents and surprising medical problems.

In reality, fairly a variety of celebrities are fortunate to be alive.

Here are a set of stars who’ve had shut brushes with loss of life.

1. Leonardo Dicaprio

During a scuba diving expedition within the Galapagos Islands, Leonardo Dicaprio’s oxygen tank failed. Thankfully, pal Edward Norton seen instantly and was capable of share air with him and convey him to the floor.

Leo has additionally shared shut encounters whereas skydiving, swimming with nice white sharks in South Africa, and a close to aircraft crash

“If a cat has 9 lives, I feel I’ve used just a few,” Leonardo instructed Wired.

2. Chad Michael Murray

When Chad Michael Murray was simply 15-years-old he was hospitalized after his intestines grew to become twisted and docs did not understand he was internally bleeding.

“This sounds so silly…however as a result of I used to be in bodily good situation, my stomach was tight and once I began bleeding internally, my abdomen did not broaden. Basically, my abs saved it flat so the docs could not inform I used to be bleeding,” Chad mentioned on The Jess Cagle Show.

He added, “I nearly died. They had a priest on the finish of my mattress. I bear in mind, it was the one time I ever noticed my dad cry — nicely, considered one of two instances.”

Chad says it was a nurse who saved his life by going “in opposition to the grain” and giving him models of blood. Thankfully, he was then capable of make a full restoration.

3. Zac Efron

Zac Efron had a brush with loss of life whereas biking with Hugh Jackman and was nearly run over by a double decker bus in London.

“I cycled with him in London, however I’m not one to experience a motorbike early within the morning in visitors so it turned out to be fairly harmful,” Zac mentioned on The Graham Norton Show. “I adopted Hugh round just a few automobiles and immediately there was a double decker bus proper in entrance of me. I slammed on the brakes, went underneath the entrance tire, and narrowly missed loss of life.”

4. Travis Barker

Travis Barker got here near loss of life when he was in a aircraft crash that killed 4 different folks in 2008. Travis suffered second and third-degree burns and misplaced two shut buddies.

“I do know each day since that crash has been a blessing. I simply needed to persuade myself that I walked away nonetheless alive for a motive, and I ought to benefit from each day. But till you nearly die, till you look loss of life within the face, you possibly can’t actually say, ‘I cherish each day prefer it’s my final.’ I feel folks that have cheated loss of life simply do it differently,” Travis instructed Kerrang!

5. Liam Hemsworth

When Liam Hemsworth was rising up in Australia, he skilled a scary state of affairs the place he nearly drowned whereas browsing.

“When I used to be a child, one time I acquired my leg rope wrapped round my entire physique like a ball, underwater. Couldn’t rise up. I used to be in waist-deep water, however I nearly drowned. You know, I’ve had just a few instances,” he instructed Men’s Health.

6. Rachel Bilson

At age 16, Rachel Bilson was in a terrifying automotive accident that left her in a coma.

“Everyone was fortunate to have survived…I used to be with my girlfriend and these two guys driving down the Pacific Coast Highway. We had been going actually quick and we had been concerned in a head-on collision with a truck. We had been in a tiny automotive and it was a reasonably unhealthy crash. They needed to minimize us out and I used to be in a coma for just a few days,” she instructed Mirror.

7. Tracy Morgan

In 2014, Tracy Morgan was in a horrific automotive accident after his Mercedes limousine bus was hit by a tractor trailer. The incident took the lifetime of his pal James McNair and left him in a coma.

“You’re by no means going to be regular after you undergo one thing like that. You do not die for just a few weeks after which come again to regular, belief me. Something’s going to be lacking, one thing’s going to be gained—you simply acquired to dwell your life after that,” Tracy instructed Complex.

8. Eminem

Eminem almost died after by accident overdosing on prescribed drugs in 2007. He was hospitalized however lower than a month later, he relapsed.

Thankfully, Eminem is now sober and has traded medicine for a more healthy behavior — train.

“When I acquired out of rehab, I wanted to shed extra pounds, however I additionally wanted to determine a solution to operate sober. Unless I used to be blitzed out of my thoughts, I had bother sleeping. So I began working. It gave me a pure endorphin excessive, nevertheless it additionally helped me sleep, so it was good. It’s straightforward to know how folks change habit with train. One habit for one more however one which’s good for them,” Eminem instructed Men’s Health.

9. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler had a close to loss of life expertise whereas filming “Chasing Mavericks” in Northern California. While browsing, Gerard was pulled underwater and dragged throughout a reef stuffed with rocks. Thankfully, he was seen by a security patrolman and brought to a close-by hospital.

“This was possibly one of many few instances that the stories weren’t exaggerated. It was a reasonably shut name…[The waves] simply took me and I could not rise up. It was fairly furry,” Gerard mentioned on “The Graham Norton Show.”

10. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer additionally had a scary accident whereas browsing! When she was in highschool she pierced her leg with the surfboard’s fin.

“I skegged myself. My entire fin went into my leg, and I needed to yank it out. I used to be on my own,” Amy instructed Vanity Fair.

She added, “I discovered like one man with this different man. I used to be like, ‘I want you to carry my leg.’ I used to be delegating. And he held my leg closed together with his naked arms—simply fats and blood popping out. I want I knew who that man was, as a result of he saved my life, for certain.”

11. Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher nearly drowned whereas filming a stunt inside a water tank for “Now You See Me”. Her launch chain acquired caught in her costume and he or she was trapped underwater for nearly three minutes.

“I used to be really drowning…Everyone thought I used to be appearing fabulously…nobody realized I used to be really struggling,” Isla mentioned on Chelsea Lately.

12. Emilia Clarke

In 2011, Emilia Clarke suffered a mind aneurysm, which might trigger instant loss of life in a 3rd of those that expertise them. She underwent instant surgical procedure and later suffered one other in 2013. After a number of terrifying procedures, Emilia is fortunately doing higher right now.

“I now have a tough time remembering these darkish days in a lot element. My thoughts has blocked them out. But I do bear in mind being satisfied that I wasn’t going to dwell,” she instructed The New Yorker.

13. George Clooney

While using his bike in Italy, George Clooney collided with a Mercedes automobile, breaking its windshield.

“It cut up my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my sneakers. I used to be hit laborious. I used to be simply ready for the swap to show off as a result of I broke his windshield with my head, and I assumed, ‘Okay, nicely, that is my neck.’ If you get 9 lives, I acquired all of them used up without delay—so I can let go of motorbike using for some time,” George instructed THR.

14. Christie Brinkley

In 1994, Christie Brinkley was a passenger on a helicopter that crashed right into a mountain in Colorado. Thankfully Christie and the opposite passengers survived.