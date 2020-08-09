DC FanDome Will Feature Stars From The Batman, Flash, Black Adam, and More

With San Diego Comic-Con being principally a bust and Star Wars Celebration cancelled, followers hoping for a weekend of enjoyable geek information flip their heads to Warner Bros. On August 23, it’s internet hosting DC FanDome, a 24-hour on-line occasion that guarantees to be as near a Hall H expertise as one can get.

Today, Warner Bros revealed some further particulars in regards to the occasion, the largest information of which is a hefty record of names who’ll be attending in a method or one other. Looking at who’s attending, you get a reasonably good concept about what tasks we’re going to be taught extra about. That record contains Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves from The Batman, Ezra Miller and Andy Muschetti from The Flash, Dwayne Johnson from Black Adam, Zachary Levi and David F. Sandberg from Shazam 2, James Gunn, Margot Robbie, and everybody from The Suicide Squad, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Patty Jenkins from Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder from, properly, “The Snyder Cut,” and James Wan from Aquaman 2.

And that’s simply the flicks. From the TV aspect, there’s Titans’ Brenton Thwaites, the Flash himself, Grant Gustin in addition to Candice Patton, Doom Patrol’s Abigail Shapiro, April Bowlby, and Diane Guerrero, Harley Quinn’s Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz, the record goes on and on.

Thankfully, WB hasn’t forgotten about its comedian e book writers and artists! Brian Michael Bendis, G. Willow Wilson, Geoff Johns, Cecil Castellucci, Grant Morrison, Kami Garcia, Jim Lee, Mairghread Scott, Marc Guggenheim, Nicola Scott, Neil Gaiman, and Vita Ayala are simply a few of the creators who will seem. Check out a teaser beneath:

???????? Most ???????? Epic ???????? Lineup ???????? Ever ???????? Free for all followers globally to affix for 24-hours solely on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

That stated, there are some notable names lacking. No Jason Momoa. No Ray Fisher. No Henry Cavill. No J.J. Abrams. No Joaquin Phoenix or Todd Phillips. So don’t count on a lot Superman or Joker information simply but. Still, it’s an encouraging record. Plus, along with large panels full of information, like several good conference, there are different choices as properly to just about take part. You can go and take a look at fan paintings, take digital excursions, learn comics, take “photos” (of what simply stays to be seen), and so forth. You can learn extra about all that on the FanDome web site.

FanDome kicks off at three a.m. AEST on Sunday, August 23.