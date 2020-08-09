Dodgers’ Edwin Rios started breakout with Barry Larkin in his nook – Whittier Daily News

LOS ANGELES – Baseball is a fishbowl trade. The levels of separation between a Hall of Famer and an unranked prospect are smaller than you may think.

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios was a first-year professional, figuring out at Tom Shaw’s efficiency camp on the Disney Wide World of Sports complicated in Orlando, Florida in 2015. That identical yr, Barry Larkin merged his baseball camp with Shaw’s. Rios has been figuring out with Larkin ever since.

Boxing is a trademark of Larkin’s coaching routine. He reportedly picked it up from a Riverfront Stadium safety guard throughout his Hall of Fame profession with the Cincinnati Reds. Rios picked up boxing from Larkin.

“I boxed with him a little bit last year, but not as much as I did during this quarantine time,” Rios stated. “We were going like three times a week.”

The outcomes have spoken for themselves. Friday, Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts known as Rios the staff’s most improved participant since spring coaching was suspended in March. That night time towards the Giants, Rios hit his third dwelling run of the season. Rios hit 4 dwelling runs in 28 video games final yr after making his main league debut.

Power has at all times been part of Rios’ profile. He hit 18 dwelling runs in 61 video games as a junior at Florida International University in 2015. Only three Division I batters hit extra. The Dodgers drafted Rios within the sixth spherical.

An outfielder in faculty, Rios performed nearly all of his minor-league innings at first or third base. He didn’t distinguish himself as a defender at both place. This yr, he supposed to vary that. The Dodgers didn’t inform him to deal with his protection at third; reasonably, Rios stated, he took it upon himself.

“For me, third base is kind of a prime position,” he stated. “I know If I can play third, I can play anywhere else. That’s why I work at third so much in the off-season.”

The connections between boxing and baseball are delicate. Rios stated he was skeptical at first, however ultimately turned a disciple of its advantages for his physique and thoughts.

Having a Hall of Famer as a private coach didn’t harm.

