Ellen DeGeneres’ most excruciating interviews – from Kanye rant to Dakota Johnson feud

Ellen DeGeneres faces accusations of bullying behaviour by her staff – however she has been confronted with controversy on-screen as effectively.

The US chat present host has been rocked by allegations by coworkers, previous company, and fellow celebs over her conduct on and off digital camera.

She has confronted quite a few allegations of diva behaviour since comic Kevin T Porter dubbed her “one of the meanest people alive “.

Final week, Selection revealed Ellen and her present had been being investigated amid allegations of racism, bullying and sexual harassment behind the scenes of the present.

There are allegations Ellen “turned a blind eye” to the shameful occasions – with some claiming her troubled nature is frequent information among the many Hollywood elite.

Whereas Ellen has beforehand denied claims of any wrongdoing, viewers have been in a position to make their very own minds throughout some excruciating interviews.

Here’s a take a look at a few of Ellen’s most uncomfortable and awkward celeb moments:

Maybe probably the most memorable second on this listing, Ellen’s car-crash interview with Dakota Johnson went viral on the finish of 2019.

The Fifty Shades of Gray actress referred to as out Ellen in an amazingly awkward chat after the presenter claimed she wasn’t invite to her 30th birthday celebration.

After asking how the get together was in a snarky method, then insisting she wasn’t invite, Dakota identified that this was not the case. She stated:

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited, ” replied Dakota.

“Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”









However Ellen saved on nagging and questioned who would not need to be invited to a celebration, main Dakota to retort: “Well, I didn’t even know you liked me.”

“Of course I like you. You knew I liked you,” stated Ellen earlier than a really awkward silence.

Ellen then protested that she had by no means obtained an invitation, however Dakota informed her to ask her producer for the reality.

After being informed she was out of city, Ellen instantly confessed she “didn’t remember that until just now” and thanked Dakota for the invite. Awkward!

Kanye took over Ellen’s present in Might 2016 – leaving the host unable to get a phrase in edgeways.

Outspoken Ye went on a rambling, unbroken rant that lasted greater than six minutes whereas Ellen was compelled to sit down again.

Fb founder Mark Zuckerberg, Kanye’s need to vary the world, bullying, racism and his artwork design had been among the many wide selection of subjects in his monalogue.

“Picasso is dead. Steve Jobs is dead. Walt Disney is dead. Name somebody living that you can name in the same breath as them, “shouted Kanye.

“Don’t tell me about being likeable. We’ve got a hundred years here. We’re one race, the human race, one civilization. We’re a blip in the existence of the universe, and we’re constantly trying to pull each other down.”







At one level, Kanye admitted he was “shaking” whereas speaking, and acknowledged it may need been an excessive amount of for daytime TV.

As he continued, the US rapper claimed Michael Jackson could not get his video on MTV, stating: “So I literally have to be the Michael Jackson of apparel in order to break down the doors for everyone who will come after I’m gone, after I’m dead.

“After they name me Wacko Kanye. Is not that so humorous, that individuals level fingers on the individuals who have influenced us probably the most?”

Right at the end, turning to the audience, Kanye added: “I am sorry, daytime tv. I am sorry for the realness.”

Having been sat motionless for minutes, Ellen cut straight away to a commercial break as the crowd applauded.

Katy Perry is likely one of the celebrities who has come out in defence of Ellen, which can have come as a shock to many on account of their awkward interview in 2017.

Regardless of a number of appearances on Ellen’s present earlier than, the presenter managed to overlook that the singer had been married.

This made issues extremely tense when Ellen arrange a sport about discovering her visitor a husband – referred to as ‘Will you Perry me?’

When requested to decide on a well-known man to marry in a sport of ‘would you moderately’, Katy moaned: “Do I want to get married again?”

However Ellen hit again by insisting that wailing Katy had not been married earlier than.







Her reminiscence wasn’t jogged even when Katy defined she had been married on the age of 25.

She was compelled to whisper the title “Russell Brand”, which lastly made the presenter bear in mind her marriage to the British comic.

“Oh yeah I forgot about Russell,” Ellen awkwardly exclaimed.

Sweating Katy then appeared on the digital camera and made a scissor gesture to the digital camera, seemingly telling producers to chop the clip.

To make issues even worse, Katy requested Ellen if she remembered giving her marriage ceremony items on the present, including: “Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool.”

Ellen determined to poke enjoyable at Celine Dion’s son throughout a tremendously cringe sit down chat in 2007.

The host confirmed an image of the celebrity singer together with her husband and their little boy, René-Charles, then requested her why she hadn’t bothered to get her son a hair reduce.

Ellen rudely stated: “Look at his hair? When are you going to cut that hair?”

Celine was visibly fuming and took the host to activity as she defended her parenting decisions, saying: “Do you have a problem with that?”







The singer went on: “You now I have to say it’s amazing right, some people shave the head of the children and they say ‘Isn’t that terrible’.

“I do not even reduce my son’s hair they usually say ‘Oh when are you going to chop his hair?’

“Whatever I will do, I won’t please everyone. I can assure every mother here, Renee-Charles makes his own decisions.”

Michelle Obama was so aggravated with Ellen throughout a procuring journey in 2016 that she admitted it was like being with a younger youngster.

The previous first woman headed out to a CVS retailer with the discuss present host for a light-hearted phase of enjoyable.

However the procuring journey turned fairly tense as Ellen misbehaved in entrance of the cameras to attempt to get laughs.

Ellen began opening packets with out shopping for the product, dumping objects on the ground and consuming meals with out paying for it.







She even bought out a megaphone and began telling everybody within the retailer about Michelle’s “downstairs rash”.

Nevertheless it all appeared to get an excessive amount of for Obama when Ellen requested about placing her personal face on cash.

“You’d have to have done something grand like Harriet Tubman,” stated Michelle when Ellen requested why she will’t be on a greenback invoice.

Seething Michelle added: “You know, you’re really annoying. It’s like taking a three-year-old to the store.”

Lovable Taylor Swift was near tears throughout an uncomfortable sport about her relationship historical past in 2012.

Ellen started to badger the American singer into speaking about her love life, regardless that Taylor acknowledged very clearly that it was making her really feel uneasy.

It began badly when Ellen began requested: “Which song on the new album is about Zac Efron?”

Taylor shut down the thought and insisted they did not date, however Ellen responded by saying “Ok” and spinning her finger in a circle by her head to indicate the star was loopy.

After Taylor declined to speak about her exes, Ellen insisted on enjoying a sport wherein she flashed all of her rumours former lovers up on a giant display.

The singer was horrified and virtually burst into tears as she repeatedly insisted: “I don’t want to, I don’t want to, please stop.

“Have you learnt how unhealthy this makes me really feel?”

Putting her head in her hands and choking back tears, Taylor’s voice cracked as she really stood up to Ellen.

She told the host: “Each time I come up right here you make me really feel so unhealthy about myself by placing a unique dude up there on the display and it actually makes me query what I stand for as a human being.”

One of the vital uncomfortable interviews to observe is controversial Ellen’s chat with Jessica Simpson in 2017.

Jessica began the interview by seeming calling the host out on her aggressive techniques, declaring: “I am not pregnant…”

However with out hesitation, Ellen shortly batted again: “You’re not pregnant, I heard you were.”

The interview was hailed as a automotive crash on the time as Jessica struggled to reply Ellen’s questions.







Jessica additionally appeared to slur her phrases throughout the extremely uncomfortable chat.

The singer and actress later revealed she had been battling habit points on the time.

Talking on America’s Immediately present, she admitted she was drunk on the present and defined: “I can’t even watch the interview.

“It was a weak second for me, and I wasn’t in the suitable place. I had began a spiral, and I couldn’t meet up with myself and that was with alcohol.”

Ellen began off her interview with comic Hasan Minhaj by claiming she was a “huge fan”.

So it was a little bit of a blunder when Ellen mispronounced his title when he entered the studio.

It would not have been too main a difficulty had Ellen not informed her visitor that he was getting his personal title mistaken and she or he was really appropriate.

The pair went backwards and forwards saying “yes” and “no” for just a few seconds earlier than Minhaj defined the precise pronunciation.







Minhaj patiently tried to assist Ellen get it proper, explaining that it was a giant deal as a result of his mother and father had been each within the studio watching.

After repeating the right pronunciation a number of instances, Ellen gave it one other strive however managed to butcher his title as soon as once more.

“I’m not going to change my name,” stated the comic as he gave up.

“If you can pronounce Ansel Elgort, you can pronounce Hasan Minhaj.”