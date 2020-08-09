Ellen Degeneres: Why the tables have turned on the chat present host

Actually no, that’s not the reality Ellen,” was the sentence that set all of it off. It got here from actor Dakota Johnson, who was being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres in November 2019 and had discovered herself the butt of certainly one of DeGeneres’s jokes. If you’ve by no means seen clips of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that is half and parcel of the host’s interview schtick: in her singsong patter, she throws out some awkward feedback that make celebrities sweat a tiny bit, all within the spirit of the present. Here, the offhand joke was that Johnson hadn’t invited DeGeneres to her party. But Johnson wasn’t biting.

“You were invited…” stated the actor. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you… I did invite you and you didn’t come.” The altercation was light but deeply awkward, and shortly went viral. It marked a turning level within the public notion of DeGeneres, certainly one of America’s most well-known and beloved discuss present hosts. Less than a yr on, Ellen’s scores are reportedly at a 17-year low amid widespread allegations of a poisonous office tradition. Now, it seems that DeGeneres and her present are struggling to maintain up with their picture – one which has lengthy been centred round kindness.

Much of the latest outrage round Ellen stems from the truth that folks don’t wish to really feel as if they’re being offered a lie. The very first allegations towards DeGeneres weren’t relating to any type of strict misconduct per se – folks stated that she was, to place it bluntly, imply. This was summed up by a viral Twitter thread by comic Kevin T Porter, who known as for proof that DeGeneres was “one of the meanest people alive”. One response from a TV author who knew former Ellen employees members claimed that “[DeGeneres] has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower”.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

On the identical thread, journalist Carrie Poppy stated: “My friend who worked at Real Food Daily says Ellen came in and dined, and when she saw her server had a chipped nail, Ellen called management and tried to get her fired.” This kind of rumour wouldn’t represent a disaster for simply any star – in any case, Hollywood is filled with tales of celebrities being impolite and treating their perceived subordinates badly. But for DeGeneres, who ends every present with the catchphrase “be kind to one another”, the accusations are extra severe.

The present’s form core started to unravel shortly, with criticisms piling on thick and quick. Fans (me included) started a reckoning, not solely with DeGeneres as an individual however with Ellen as a format, too. These criticisms match into a much wider cultural disaster across the ethics of fashionable discuss reveals, from The Jerry Springer Show to The Jeremy Kyle Show to the Tyra Banks Show, all of which have been retrospectively critiqued for exploiting susceptible folks. The cruelty of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, nevertheless, was far subtler. Ellen’s model of leisure veered away from the sensationalism of interpersonal battle and as a substitute opted for “feelgood” antics – however, to some extent, unkindness was nonetheless concerned.

Read extra

“Most of the pranks on Ellen wouldn’t be funny if there wasn’t an audience,” a good friend of mine just lately stated. And these pranks are, by and enormous, enacted on the unsuspecting public. In a clip seen over 7 million instances, DeGeneres crops a hidden digicam in Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room and feeds Aniston traces for a dialog with an unsuspecting bike salesman. DeGeneres makes Aniston look foolish – “that’s a really pretty bike… pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty,” Aniston says, as DeGeneres delivers directions into her earpiece. Aniston additionally does issues that might understandably make the bike salesman really feel awkward, like asking him to scratch her again. The clip ends with Aniston being instructed to ask if he’s hitting on her, to which he replies that he isn’t however that he’d like to take her out to espresso. Suddenly, it’s revealed to the bike salesman that Aniston, multimillionaire of Friends fame, wasn’t truly thinking about him, and he’s requested her out in entrance of tens of millions. Surprise! There’s a stay studio viewers watching. You’re on The Ellen Show.

The present has different uncomfortable segments of an analogous ilk, like “Ellen’s got your Facebook photos!”, the place she finds your (often revealing) on-line photos, and “Caught on the Ellen shop’s hidden camera!”, the place viewers members are given the chance to steal from the present store after which the incriminating footage is performed on the large display. I bear in mind cringing the primary time I noticed these segments however not fairly realizing the way to articulate why. Now, I do. Like many others, I’m asking myself whether or not such public shaming, with its deceptively jovial “we’re all in this together” shadow, is definitely only a bit merciless.

Then comes politics. Last yr, across the time of Dakota-Johnson’s-birthday-party-gate, DeGeneres got here underneath fireplace after photos emerged of her hanging out with George Bush, a former president who actively stood towards same-sex marriage. After the backlash, she made a public assertion on the present, saying: “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have… When I say, ‘Be kind to one another’, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

This kind of apolitical kindness, nevertheless, usually overlooks discrimination and oppression – and gave the impression to be a part of the tradition behind the scenes of Ellen. One former black worker instructed Buzzfeed that at a piece celebration, certainly one of Ellen’s predominant writers stated, “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.” When the identical worker introduced up problems with race and illustration on the present, she stated that her colleagues dubbed her the “PC police”. Another girl who labored there, in the meantime, stated that senior employees didn’t act after she discovered a male colleague was incomes double what she was for doing the identical job. And this yr, the present’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which left many employees at midnight about their jobs and pay, additionally factors in direction of an absence of consideration for employees’ rights. It appears absurd that behind the scenes, the makers of Ellen don’t appear to know that “kindness” additionally means taking account of issues like racism, sexism and dealing situations.

Since the information broke that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is underneath formal investigation, a lot hypothesis has surrounded whether or not DeGeneres will likely be changed because the host, and in that case, by whom. But it appears like the issue isn’t nearly DeGeneres as a person, and is as a substitute a systemic one which plagues the entire Ellen enterprise from the highest down. There’s additionally been an perspective shift in terms of daytime TV. Television and viewing habits are continually evolving, and lots of issues that audiences preferred or discovered consolation in 10 years in the past received’t essentially be deemed likeable or snug now. This applies to the awkward pranks and ribbing that’s so attribute of Ellen but in addition to the ethos we’re offered by way of our screens – notably in 2020, that “kindness” with out politics isn’t ok for a lot of viewers.

If there’s one factor the present’s executives can be taught from this, it’s that when a model (whether or not that’s a star, a present, or, like Ellen, a blurry mixture of the 2) makes tens of millions from a selected public picture, viewers really feel betrayed when that picture is revealed to be false. Audiences needed to consider that “be kind to one another” was a guideline on DeGeneres’s set. But within the phrases of Dakota Johnson, it appears that evidently truly no, that’s not the reality, Ellen.