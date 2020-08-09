Everything you’ll want to find out about Shark Week 2020, beginning Sunday night time | Us World News

(CNN) — We hope you are not afraid of sharks, as a result of the annual week of shark obsession has arrived.

The Discovery Channel’s standard Shark Week collection has formally begun.

With greater than 20 hours of shark programming this week, here is a pattern of what you possibly can sink your tooth into:

Sunday (August 9)

“Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off” (eight p.m. ET): Using decoys, drones and underwater cameras, three researchers will return to one of many final looking grounds for Air Jaws to “rely the variety of breaches and accumulate information” on looking strategies to be taught extra about how the shark inhabitants is rebounding.

“Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef (9 p.m. ET): The legendary boxer will go head-to-head with one of many ocean’s prime predators, together with the black tip reef shark. Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer will name the photographs.

Monday (August 10)

“Abandoned Waters (FKA Sharks of Neptune)” (eight p.m. ET): Because of coronavirus pandemic, a scarcity of human interplay has allowed among the largest nice white sharks to return to their pure behaviors. Shark researchers now have the chance to check nice whites up shut and private at Australia’s Neptune Islands.

“ShaqAssault” (9 p.m. ET): After Shaquille O’Neal’s shark encounter throughout Shaq Does Shark Week in 2019, he’s again with YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to check and uncover numerous sharks’ “most mind-blowing looking strategies.”

“Jaws Awakens” (10 p.m. ET): Shark skilled Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to discover the waters of New Zealand seeking Fred, the most important male nice white shark on this planet.

Tuesday (August 11)

“Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks ” (eight p.m. ET): Wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante dives into shark infested waters to rediscover three sharks “misplaced to science” for almost a century.

“Will Smith: Off The Deep End” (9 p.m. ET): Will Smith dives into shark infested waters to confront his worry of open waters — and sharks.

“Great White Serial Killer Extinction” (10 p.m. ET): The Great White Serial Killer returns, and its looking might lead the California sea otter to extinction. Investigators use an otter dummy to witness “some of the spectacular assaults in Shark Week historical past.”

Wednesday (August 12)

“Monster Under the Bridge” (eight p.m. ET): Scientists believes that an 18-foot-long, one-ton nice hammerhead named Big Moe lives beneath the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Find out if it is true.

“Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair” (9 p.m. ET): Last 12 months, Adam Devine and a staff of marine biologists found a secret tiger shark lair, which often is the largest congregation of tiger sharks on the planet. Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson study what makes this “tiger shark celebration” so distinctive.

“Great White Double Trouble” (10 p.m. ET): Scientists uncover that Australia is battling two populations of nice white sharks, and researchers wish to know who guidelines the waters.

Thursday (August 13)

“Air Jaws 2020” (eight p.m. ET): Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Kurr, Fallows and Chivell as they revisit the preferred “Air Jaws” moments.

“Sharkadelic Summer” (9 p.m. ET): Snoop Dogg learns extra about why Great White Sharks live alongside America’s shores. In this episode, Snoop will revisit among the craziest shark encounters caught on digital camera and meet specialists learning the secrets and techniques behind the “nice white shark invasion.”

“Mako Nation” (10 p.m. ET): Shark skilled Riley Elliot and underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande tackle a mission to uncover the mysteries behind the mako shark in one of many remaining locations on this planet the place they rule the waters.

Friday (August 14)

“Alien Sharks: First Contact” (eight p.m. ET): Alien sharks lurk beneath the waves in deep waters the place researchers try and make first contact.

“Lair of the Great White” (9 p.m. ET): A staff of specialists enterprise into underwater caves to uncover why a inhabitants of nice whites off the coast of Western Australia is a lot extra aggressive than others.

“Tiger Shark King” (10 p.m. ET): A deepsea digital camera captures a 14-foot tiger shark being attacked by a big, unseen beast who is likely to be an unknown species of mega-shark or a cannibalistic tiger shark.

“I Was Prey Shark Week 2” (11 p.m. ET): Two journey seekers share their shark assault tales. A spearfishing expeditions “turns right into a nightmare” after a bull shark and nice white shark assault a paddle boarder on Ascension Island off the coast of Australia.

Saturday (August 15)

“Sharks of Ghost Island ” (eight p.m. ET): Dr. Craig O’Connell and a staff of specialists return to Ghost Island, situated on the sting of the Bermuda Triangle, to search out out why the island attracts so many sharks.

“Wicked Sharks” (9 p.m. ET): Shark skilled Dr. Greg Skomal makes use of innovative expertise to seize the nice white shark’s perspective to uncover how and the place they hunt to assist shield individuals through the summer time.

“Sharks Gone Wild 3” (10 p.m. ET): This episode will undergo viral shark movies, the largest information tales, and the most recent in innovative shark science.

“I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep” (11 p.m. ET): Four survivors share tales about how they got here face-to-face with sharks and lived.

Sunday (August 16)

“Naked and Afraid of Sharks 2” (eight p.m. ST): Five Naked and Afraid veterans — Matt Wright, Jeff Zausch, Serena and Amber Shine, and Alex Manard — attempt to survive on a distant strip of islands surrounded by shark infested water recognized by locals as “shark alley.” With restricted assets and troublesome circumstances on land, they must compete with sharks for a similar meals.