Fenty Skin: Dermatologist Answers All Your Burning Questions

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin launch has had all eyes on her and her pores and skin for the previous couple of weeks. From the long-awaited checklist of elements within the merchandise to product critiques, Fenty Skin has been the speak of the sweetness neighborhood. This week, Rihanna shared her nighttime skincare routine in a video accompanying her Harper’s Bazaar cowl shoot. We knew her routine would solely be Fenty Skin, however some components of her routine stunned us, like not double-cleansing.

For starters, cleaning is a big step in routines. There isn’t actually a skincare routine with no cleanser. More particularly, double cleaning as a result of an preliminary cleanse might deal with (make-up, extra oils, any product), whereas a second cleanse can deal with different areas of the pores and skin, reminiscent of hydrating or moisturizing. Everyone’s pores and skin is totally different so it varies. But, for her private skincare routine, Rihanna says, “I usually only do one wash because you only need one,” after cleaning together with her Total Cleans’r. While dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD tells Teen Vogue, “The latest generation of cleansers are extremely effective and a double cleanse may not be necessary in all cases,” he does affirm that there are advantages to double-cleansing. “Double cleansing can be helpful in circumstances where there is extra soiling on the skin, such as heavy makeup. Double cleansing combines an oil-based with a water-based cleanser to remove all types of soiling,” Dr. Zeichner says.

Rihanna’s single cleanse technique isn’t the one factor future clients have questions on. Before the launch, Rihanna confirmed that her merchandise would have perfume, and plenty of skincare fanatics had considerations. “Fragrance for me is so important because it’s a crucial part of the experience…I want you to always feel triggered and have an emotion connected to that experience,” Rihanna stated in a video introducing the skincare line. But for some individuals with tremendous delicate pores and skin, perfume can set off a breakout. Dr. Zeichner agrees, saying “Fragrances add to the sensorial experience of using skincare products and make them more enjoyable to apply.” But, he provides, “However in patients with sensitive skin, [fragrance] can lead to irritation or even skin allergies. I am cautious in recommending products containing fragrance to patients who have acne and are using acne treatments that can also potentially irritate the skin.” So, like with most issues in skincare, what works for you is dependent upon your pores and skin.

Another factor that considerations future Fenty Skin customers? That witch hazel in her Fat Water toner serum might dry out their pores and skin. Dr. Zeichner tells Teen Vogue. “It [witch hazel] helps remove excess oil and is thought to help balance the skin’s pH. Patients can use witch hazel, but I caution them not to overly dry out the skin if they already are using exfoliating or acne-treating ingredients.” While the Fat Water does embody elements stated to appease and hydrate like: Niacinamide, Cactus flower, Green tea & fig. Dr. Zeichner provides: “Unfortunately, even when a product is formulated with excellent elements, if there may be even one ingredient that has a detrimental impact on the pores and skin you could not be capable of use it in any respect.” So, once more, it is all about listening to your pores and skin.

Despite some preliminary questions and considerations, some Fenty Skin merchandise are getting nice critiques and a few are already up for resale. Whether Fenty Skin will give you the results you want is dependent upon your pores and skin sort. So, it is vital to take the time to be taught what elements your pores and skin likes, and what elements it would not.