Get a Glimpse of Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show ‘Selena+Chef’ to Stream on HBO Max This Month

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make sure that folks around the globe spend inordinate quantities of time at dwelling, many celebrities are trying to broaden their horizons to suit their present circumstances higher.

American pop star and actress, Selena Gomez, has additionally joined in on the pattern. The 28-year-old shared a 93-second trailer of her upcoming cooking present, the place globally famend cooks train her — by way of video chat — to arrange numerous delicacies.

Selena Gomez at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 | Photo: Getty Images

Gomez admitted to her 185 million Instagram followers that she typically struggled within the kitchen, which was one of many inspirations for the present.

She then invited them to affix her on her informative journey to changing into a good chef in her personal proper, as she realized from a number of specialists. Gomez captioned the trailer:

“me attempting to be a sleek prepare dinner.. my cooking present is streaming 8/13 on @hbomax @maxpop.”

The “Hands to Myself” singer will certainly have tons of help from her adoring followers, who had been fast to specific their pleasure and had been wanting ahead to the present.

Some followers even drew up requests for the “Selena + Chef” present, asking Gomez to include vegan dishes into its roaster.

Selena’s cooking present needed to be shot with none crew members on the premises, because of COVID-19.

However, it will not be all enjoyable and video games as Selena admitted to disliking a number of the dishes she needed to put together — an octopus dish that was proven within the trailer was notably laborious to make. Gomez acknowledged that it was an expertise she had no intention of repeating sooner or later.

Nonetheless, filming the present through the novel Coronavirus pandemic has been an thrilling expertise for the pop star. Crew members needed to take a look at for COVID-19 frequently and had no direct contact with Gomez or any of her household for your entire filming length.

Instead, the present was shot utilizing remotely managed cameras within the singer’s lounge and kitchen. Selena confessed to feeling a bit odd whereas filming as there have been no crew members in her dwelling, however simply “cameras in all places.”

Despite the obvious challenges, Gomez had loads of firm whereas taking pictures as her grandparents and different members of the family functioned as her tasters on the present.

Selena additionally, after all, loved the digital firm of quite a few world-renowned cooks, together with Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, and lots of others. Gomez additionally obtained a particular 28th birthday deal with from the cooks in anticipation of the present’s debut.

The “Selena + Chef” present consists of ten episodes, with every installment highlighting a special food-related charity and is set to premiere on HBO Max on the 13th of August, 2020.