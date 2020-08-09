Halsey and Ariana Grande donate to Beirut aid fund after devastating explosion

Halsey and Ariana Grande are among the many stars who’ve donated to aid funds within the wake of a large explosion that occurred in Beirut earlier this week.

The explosion, which occurred within the Lebanon capital on Tuesday (August 4), has killed almost 80 individuals and injured 4,000.

The New York Times studies that the explosion was brought on by a fireplace at a warehouse at Beirut’s port, and that “highly explosive materials” that the federal government seized years in the past had been discovered on the blast website.

Following the incident, Halsey took to Twitter to share that her coronary heart was “aching looking at these photos in Beirut.” She requested her followers if anybody knew one of the simplest ways to assist.

“I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease,” the ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer wrote. “Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately?”

Fans began pointing her within the course of a Help Lebanon touchdown web page, which hyperlinks to quite a few crowdfunding initiatives for the Lebanese Red Cross and Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion. She then retweeted the hyperlinks.

Ariana Grande additionally inspired her followers to help the the initiatives, writing: “My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy. please support / donate if you’re able to, i will be doing so too.”

Dua Lipa has additionally shared a sequence of tweets with hyperlinks to methods individuals can assist these affected by the explosion.

“Lebanon is on its knees and needs us more than ever,” she mentioned. “Yesterday’s explosion in Beirut devastated a city and sent shockwaves around a country that is already in the midst of political unrest, economic crisis and famine. We have to come together to help.”

Please donate should you can and share this info. rp: @najwazebian 🇱🇧 ❤️🙏🏼

Naomi Campbell additionally shared a hyperlink to the Help Lebanon lading web page, posting an image of herself in downtown Beruit with the caption: “My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families #Beirut #LinkInBio ( my memories of downtown of how I will remember it ).”

Quite a few different stars posted tributes on-line following the explosion, together with Lana Del Rey, who wrote: “I just wanna say my heart and my prayers are with everyone in Beirut.”

Sara Bareilles added: “Oh my god Beirut. Thinking about all the people there. Heartbreaking. Just devastating.”

“Sending love and prayers for all the people of Lebanon. May the Almighty embrace the souls of those you lost and lift up your families,” mentioned rapper LL Cool J.

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute, writing: “Sending prayers of love and healing to everyone in Beirut.”

See a collection of different tributes paid beneath:

