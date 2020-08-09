High college soccer: Grand Red Devils 2020 preview

Note: Grand County completed with a 5-6 general document in 2019 and was third in Region 12 with a 3-2 document. It was RPI seed No. 13 within the 3A playoffs, and was eradicated by Manti 35-14 in first spherical.

MOAB — Last season, coming off of a visit to the 2A championship recreation in 2018, Grand struggled a bit of bit with the departure of a great senior class. The Red Devils didn’t have as a lot depth in 2019 and completed with a 5-6 document of their first season in 3A, dropping to Manti within the first spherical of the playoffs.

“I think we could have won two or three more games. We went 5-6 since they moved us to 3A. I felt like we could have won three more of those games, but we graduated a really good class. We might have a little bit of a rough time this next year or two because we don’t really have very many upperclassmen right now,” head coach Dennis Wells stated.

This season might pose extra considerations concerning depth as Grand struggles to get numbers out for soccer.

“We started football this week and we only had 29 kids out. We don’t have very many numbers. We’re going to struggle a little bit I think this year,” Wells stated.

Grand should change main rusher Bryant Troutt. It returns three starters on the offensive line and just one talent place starter, working again Dylan Harrison. On protection, the Red Devils carry again 5 starters, however should change Troutt, the workforce’s main tackler with 128 tackles final season. Harrison, who had 42 tackles final yr, shall be a frontrunner on protection.

Grand Red Devils at a look

Coach Wells’ ideas on how his gamers handled the COVID-19 adversity within the spring and summer season:

“It hasn’t really affected us down here. I don’t think anybody down here has any relatives or anybody they know that actually has come down with it, so it really hasn’t affected us. We’ve just been doing what we’ve been to told to do with the social distancing and masks. So far we’ve been pretty good.”

Grand Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Dennis Wells

2019 offense: 20.5 ppg (11th in 3A)

2019 offensive statistics

Four returning starters

Wing-T offense

Returning offensive starters

Dylan Harrison (RB)

Chance Arbon (TE)

Cody Knudsen (OL)

Jaymmin Hester (G)

Offensive newcomers to look at

Dante Wells

Trenton Nelson

Remington Roberts

Zach Phillips

Blane Thompson

Coach Wells’ keys for offensive success in 2020:

“We don’t have the depth. We haven’t had that for a few years. Our numbers have been down. We’re just going to have to pound the ball. I don’t know if it will be a passionate (group of) receivers. I think we’re going to have to be good at running the ball and develop a good O-line.”

Grand Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Scott Horton

2019 protection: 21.2 ppg (eighth in 3A)

2019 defensive statistics

5 returning starters

3-Four protection

Returning defensive starters

Dylan Harrison (LB)

Dante Wells (S)

Chasee Croasmun (CB)

Chance Arbon (CB)

Jaymmin Hester (DL)

Defensive newcomers to look at

Zach Phllips (DL)

Cody Knudsen (DL)

Brayden Castor (LB)

Trenton Nelson (LB)

Remington Roberts (LB)

Blane Thompson (LB)

Coach Wells’ keys for defensive success in 2020:

“We’re going to have to probably take chances, put more pressure on the offense by bringing pressure.”

Deseret News outlook for 2020

Grand might wrestle this yr with lack of depth. The key for the Red Devils shall be how briskly the newcomers on offense and protection will get acquainted with the system.

Felt’s Facts for Grand

All-time document: 437-391-18 (99 years)

437-391-18 (99 years) Region championships: 24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1995 co, 2005 co, 2018)

24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1995 co, 2005 co, 2018) Playoff appearances: 54

54 All-time playoff document: 33-53

33-53 State championships: 1 (2005)

1 (2005) State championship document: 1-7

1-7 Most performed rivalry: 74 conferences with San Juan relationship again to 1956. San Juan leads 44-30.

Last 5 Seasons

2019 — 5-6 (3-2 in Region 12 – 3A First spherical)

2018 — 8-4 (4-1 in 2A South – 2A Runner-up)

2017 — 9-2 (4-1 in 2A South – 2A Semifinals)

2016 — 5-6 (1-Four in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 6-5 (3-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

Grand teaching historical past

2002-current — Dennis Wells (97-97) *1 State Title

1996-2001 — Ron Dolphin (21-39)

1994-1995 — Doug Thompson (13-7)

1992-1993 — Steve Hren (3-15)

1989-1991 — Doug Thompson (11-16)

1985-1988 — Bill Moore (16-19)

1983-1984 — Curtis Page (14-7)

1982 — Verplank (4-5)

1980-1981 — Bruce Burningham (5-14)

1959-1979 — Glen Richeson (134-72)

1954-1958 — Darrel Crawford (12-18)

1951-1953 — Dick Hill (8-11)

1949-1950 — Larry Palmer (12-4)

1947-1948 — Ok.L. Davis (7-10)

1946 – Mike McQuirk (0-4)

1944-1945 — Unknown (5-8)

1943 — Willard Devitt (2-4)

1941-1942 — Unknown (7-4)

1939-1940 — Ken Soffe (6-5)

1931-1938 — Glenn Merrill (25-14)

1930 — Joe Day (2-1)

1927-1929 — Eddie Kimball (14-5)

1925-1926 — Clem Campbell (8-4)

1921-1924 — H.B. Evans (7-5)

Grand All-State at-a-glance

Deseret News First Team all-staters the previous 10 years