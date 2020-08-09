huge skilled blow for the producer

On August 8, the manufacturing firm EuropaCorp introduced that its managing director will now not be Luc Besson, however one other emblematic determine within the media world.

In 1999, Luc Besson created the movie manufacturing firm EuropaCorp. This Saturday, August 8, 2020, we study that it’s going to now not be directed by the 61-year-old filmmaker, however by Axel Duroux, as of September 1. Stripped of his duties as managing director, he’ll nonetheless be on the head of the non-executive chair of the board of administrators. The objective being that he “now focuses, as announced on February 28, 2020, on the artistic activities of the group as artistic director”, EuropaCorp revealed in a press release.



During the restructuring of the well-known cinema manufacturing firm, the Vine and Falcon funds have “refinanced the company to the tune of 192 million euros. Vine took 60.15% of the capital and Falcon 6.29%”, as BFM TV explains, Luc Besson has skilled a number of failures along with his final movies launched in theaters. As a reminder in 2017, he directed the science fiction movie Valérian et la ville des mille planètes, dropped at the display screen particularly by Cara Delevingne. Considered as the most costly movie within the historical past of French cinema, it didn’t entice as many spectators as anticipated. The similar goes for Anna, launched in theaters in 2019. In 2022, the director will attempt to do higher by betting on a secure guess, specifically the sequel Lucy with Scarlett Johansson which was a hit in 2014.

A well-supplied CV substitute

Axel Duroux, who was chosen to interchange Luc Besson, is the previous producer of tv applications at Endemol France. This firm notably produces The Twelve Blows of Noon, The Children of TV and has given life to the previous actuality TV exhibits Secret Story, Star Academy and even The Island of Temptation. He was additionally Chairman of the Management Board of RTL Radio France, CEO of the TF1 group and member of the M6 ​​group supervisory board.

