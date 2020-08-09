‘I Felt Betrayed By a Friend’

Several musical occasions occurred the evening of Aug. 6, and one among them was “WAP,” the one from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. It dominated the late hours of Thursday evening and the wave continued nicely into the weekend.

The huge collaboration has followers cheering for each ladies and celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s return to the musical highlight because the capturing incident. Though she hasn’t gone into full element about that evening, she just lately spoke about her emotions towards her mates.

Megan Thee Stallion | Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is driving excessive

“WAP” is already a summer season hit and days earlier than the eye-popping visuals and catchy observe hit the web, Megan Thee Stallion was featured in Variety. In spite of recovering from gunshot wounds to each ft, she was sport to debate her music, training, and the early days of her profession. But she additionally alluded to the unlucky occasion that also has followers speaking.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she informed Variety. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

She additionally informed the outlet that she plans on releasing an album quickly with songs that handle the nation’s present social local weather. The article additionally highlighted Megan Thee Stallion’s friendships with fellow artists Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, who each deal with her with love and respect. The “Savage” rapper is optimistic concerning the future.

Megan Thee Stallion speaks about feeling betrayed

Megan’s taken to Instagram on a number of events to guarantee followers that though she was traumatized by the capturing, she is feeling higher. After “WAP” premiered, she went on Instagram Live and frolicked answering fan questions. Someone requested how she felt after getting shot.

She mentioned she felt loopy, shocked, scared, and questioned what she did. Megan additionally mentioned she felt “very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends.” However, she reiterated that she’s not the kind of particular person to really feel victimized or down for the depend.

She added that she needs to be an “example of bad things not lasting forever.”

Fans proceed to take a position about who shot Megan Thee Stallion

It’s been almost a month since Tory Lanez (whose actual identify is Daystar Peterson) was arrested on a gun cost stemming from the July 12 incident, however detectives are nonetheless investigating the case.

Neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Tory Lanez have spoken about who’s accountable for the damage, but it surely hasn’t stopped followers from guessing or operating with rumors.

Tory Lanez has been quiet on social media, even placing his common Quarantine Radio broadcasts on pause.

Some followers consider he was instantly concerned with harming Megan, but some others assumed her pal Kelsey Nicole had one thing to do with it. That prompted Kelsey Nicole to talk out. She admitted to being current when the capturing occurred however denied pulling the set off.

As it stands, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t need to dwell on the state of affairs, and is waiting for her music.