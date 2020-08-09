Iggy Azalea reveals off her well-known derrière whereas lounging at house in a decent orange costume  

Iggy Azalea has introduced new which means to the time period ‘yummy mummy’.

The Australian rapper, 30, despatched pulses racing on Sunday after importing a scorching picture of herself modelling a decent orange midi-dress on Instagram.

The mother-of-one, who just lately welcomed her new child son Onyx in secret, perched on her sofa along with her again partly turned in direction of the digicam, giving followers a glimpse at her well-known derrière.

Iggy allowed her lengthy blond tresses to fall freely down her again, and accentuated her surgically-enhanced facial options with darkish make-up.

The submit was merely captioned with a peach emoji and the Instagram deal with of an internet clothes firm.

It comes after Iggy just lately responded to followers questioning why she by no means shared photographs of herself whereas pregnant along with her new child son, Onyx.

The Fancy hitmaker was bombarded with questions on her being pregnant final week after fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, 37, debuted her child bump in a glamorous picture shoot on social media.

‘Where’s your pregnant picture shoot!???’ one fan tweeted at Iggy following Nicki’s shock being pregnant announcement.

‘My canine ate my homework,’ the Australian celebrity joked in response.

Many followers rushed to reward ‘stylish’ Iggy for retaining her being pregnant a secret till after her son was born, in contrast to so many different celebrities.

‘People have such bizarre expectations if celebrities. Damn let the hunny breathe,’ one supporter tweeted.

‘Girl, whether or not we see them or not, they gotta exist and I guess you seemed beautiful,’ one other added.

Nicki shocked followers when she shared a number of pictures to Instagram of herself cradling her child bump whereas wearing a number of eye-catching outfits.

The Anaconda star saved it easy along with her caption, solely writing ‘#Preggers’ and including a yellow coronary heart emoji.

For months there had been rumours that the chart-topping singer was pregnant, however she did not affirm the information till this week.

Her husband is 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, whom she married in 2019.

On June 10, Iggy introduced she’d given delivery in secret, telling her Instagram followers: ‘I’ve a son.’

The notoriously personal musician added: ‘I saved ready for the proper time to say one thing nevertheless it feels just like the extra time passes the extra I realise I’m at all times going to really feel anxious to share information that big with the world.’

Iggy has since confirmed that her son’s identify is Onyx.

Though she has not revealed the daddy of her son, studies have claimed it’s her longtime boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti.

News of the kid’s delivery first surfaced in early May, when TMZ reported that she and Playboi Carti had welcomed a son collectively.