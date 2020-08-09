It’s Awfully Obvious Why Katy Perry Defended Ellen DeGeneres

Earlier this week, Katy Perry got here out in help of Ellen DeGeneres.

Perry’s help of DeGeneres prompted a backlash amongst the “I Kissed A Girl” followers.

But after wanting over Perry’s tour riders, her help of an terrible individual all of a sudden is sensible.

Earlier this week, Katy Perry proved that terrible individuals have a tendency to stay collectively when she defended Ellen DeGeneres in opposition to the onslaught of criticism that the speak present host was going through from her workers.

While Perry’s protection of the “Finding Dory” actress and someday comic earned her a backlash from her fanbase who by some means thought she was extra “woke” than that. It shouldn’t have been too stunning when you think about how Perry treats her personal underlings.

Katy Perry Defended Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry was considered one of solely a handful of celebrities who defended Ellen DeGeneres, claiming that she was a “kind” individual regardless of DeGeneres’ workers demonstrating that the work setting was unsustainably poisonous.







Perry, like Kevin Hart and Jay Leno — who additionally defended DeGeneres — then discovered herself within the eye of a backlash from her followers, who appropriately identified {that a} movie star’s expertise as a visitor on a present is much completely different than an worker’s remedy on that very same present.

Some even in contrast DeGeneres to Harvey Weinstein, declaring that Weinstein didn’t go after the Meryl Streeps of Hollywood (as a result of she wielded energy) however, quite, the ladies he deemed “powerless.”

But whereas followers of Katy Perry have been left scratching their heads, questioning how she might probably defend Ellen DeGeneres, The Smoking Gun offered the reply within the type of her tour rider.

And It’s Obvious She’s No Better

If you thought Ellen DeGeneres handled her workers like trash, wait till you learn how Katy Perry handled her workers.

According to her tour rider, her dressing room should be draped in “soft pink or cream” or will probably be deemed unacceptable. She will get tremendous particular in regards to the flower preparations allowed in her dressing room, as properly, going as far as to underline the truth that she desires no carnations in a mentioned floral bouquet. (It’s unclear what the implications of a carnation transgression could be, although.)

Video: Katy Perry Defended Ellen DeGeneres Because Birds Of A Feather Flock Together

And as for the staff? Well, drivers are “not allowed to start a conversation with the client” — which implies that they’re solely allowed to talk when Katy Perry deems them worthy sufficient to be spoken to. They are additionally not allowed to ask for autographs or footage, they usually aren’t allowed to even look at her within the rear-view mirror.

I’m sorry, however who precisely does Katy Perry assume she is? This completely atrocious conduct in the direction of people who find themselves important to creating a tour run easily is barely proof optimistic that she’s not as “woke” as her followers assume (or thought) she was.

No marvel she defended Ellen DeGeneres — they’re each equally terrible.