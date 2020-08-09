Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Reunion Delay Is ‘Very Sad’

“You’re by no means going to do away with ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re caught with us for all times guys.”

Jennifer Aniston reacted to the information that the “Friends” reunion for HBO Max was delayed as soon as once more as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Deadline, the actress, 51, stated the announcement was unlucky, because the manufacturing to carry collectively the complete forged of the beloved sitcom has been postponed thrice already.

“It’s very unhappy that we needed to transfer it once more,” she started. “It was, ‘How can we do that with reside audiences?’ This just isn’t a protected time. Period. That’s the underside line. It’s not a protected time to do it.”

The unscripted program was scheduled to movie on the Warner Bros. authentic sound stage in March because the lockdown started. It was then pushed again to May, then rescheduled once more for August.

There isn’t any set date for taping to start as of but, however Aniston stays optimistic that the particular will nonetheless be… very particular for the followers.

“It’s going to be tremendous. You know what? This has additionally given us extra time to make it much more thrilling and extra enjoyable than it might have been,” she defined. “So I select to see it because the glass is half-full that it received postponed.”

“You’re by no means going to do away with ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re caught with us for all times guys.”

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have all been confirmed to look with Aniston for the reunion.

At the time of the primary delay, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt informed Variety that he hopes the particular will nonetheless be filmed in entrance of a live-studio viewers.

“We do suppose there is a worth to having a giant, raucous reside viewers to expertise these six nice mates coming again collectively,” he defined. “And we did not need to simply out of the blue do it on an online name with, you recognize, six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

Meanwhile, Aniston summed up her ideas on how tough the yr has been thus far.

“I’m speculated to renew my drivers license and I do not need it to say 2020 on it,” she confessed. “I simply need to get 2020 out and behind us.”

Got a narrative or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at suggestions@toofab.com.