Jennifer Aniston ‘unhappy’ that COVID-19 postpones ‘Friends’ reunion, tries to see ‘glass half full’

Jennifer Aniston spoke out concerning the extremely anticipated “Friends” reunion particular being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early stories indicated that the particular was going to enter manufacturing in mid-August, probably paired down and missing the beforehand deliberate stay studio viewers. The particular will see Aniston joined by co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, together with creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, reunite on the present’s unique Warner Bros. stage.

However, a report from Variety over the weekend signifies that cautiously optimistic plans to shoot earlier than the top of the summer time have been scrapped with a premiere date nonetheless unsure because the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold throughout the United States. Speaking to Deadline, Aniston famous that she’s “sad” the particular is delayed however famous that she’s happy they’re not dashing it in any unsafe means.

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE ‘FRIENDS’ REUNION

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” the star defined.

She added: “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

She went on to say that there’s an optimistic means to have a look at the state of affairs, explaining that the delay presents everybody concerned extra time to make it good.

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” she instructed the outlet. “So I choose to see it as the glass is half full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends,’ sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”

‘FRIENDS’ CO-STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW REUNITE ON INSTAGRAM

The unique plan was to have the gang again collectively once more for the primary time because the immensely in style NBC sitcom aired its sequence finale in 2004. The “Friends” reunion was speculated to be taped in April and air in May to coincide with the discharge of the HBO MAX streaming platform, however the pandemic suspended all plans.

The actors on the sequence have all made it clear that they need to movie it in particular person after rumors circulated about doing it just about.

“There hasn’t actually been any speak about doing it remotely,” Lisa Kudrow beforehand instructed reporters whereas selling her Netflix particular. “I imply, it was an instantaneous ‘no’ if this was introduced up. That’s not what that is. We are usually not doing it remotely.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has contaminated greater than 19,111,123 folks throughout 188 nations and territories, leading to at the very least 715,163 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed circumstances of COVID-19, tallying greater than 4,883,657 diseases and at the very least 160,104 deaths.