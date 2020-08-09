Jennifer Lopez Wears White Bathrobe To Tease Exciting Project

JLo filmed a video saying that she was so excited that she could not sleep.

Jennifer Lopez greeted her followers with some excellent news on Sunday morning, however she left them guessing about what precisely it is perhaps. The 51-year-old singer and actress uploaded a video to her Instagram account teasing a giant new mission, and she or he revealed that she was so enthusiastic about it that she couldn’t sleep.

JLo filmed herself outdoors in entrance of one of many arched brick doorways of her penthouse in Manhattan. She was sporting a fluffy white bathrobe, and her damp brunette hair was pulled up in a topknot. Her face seemed contemporary and flawless, and her pores and skin had a dewy look. Her video was shot in the course of the morning’s golden hour, so she was bathed in a heat mild that made her clean complexion glow much more.

Jennifer smiled on the digital camera as she wished her viewers a contented Sunday. The “On The Floor” hitmaker revealed that she had spent the final two days taking pictures a video, and she or he mentioned that she was up “super early” as an alternative of in mattress as a result of she couldn’t wait to get again to the set.

“I have a lot of adrenaline. I can’t sleep,” she said.

The Hustlers star gave her viewers a teasing grin as she requested them if ought to she inform them what she’s been engaged on. She then suggested them to touch upon her Instagram submit in the event that they need to know.

Jennifer’s followers rapidly complied together with her request by flooding the feedback part with over 8,000 messages within the span of 1 hour. Those who responded to her submit included a number of well-known faces.

“Tell us everything!!! I can’t wait to see your LOOKS!” wrote movie star stylist and Fashion Police co-host Brad Goreski.

“Ummmmmmmm who would ever NOT want to know!!!!!? Especially now!” remarked health guru Tracy Anderson.

There was one message from a celeb that basically grabbed the eye of JLo’s followers. It got here from Colombian musician and actor Maluma.

“Tell us please,” he wrote, including a praying arms emoji to his remark.

His comment had many followers guessing that he and Jennifer are about to launch a collaboration.

“Marry me music coming out soon?” requested one commenter.

Marry Me is the title of an upcoming romantic comedy that Jennifer and Maluma are costarring in. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singers have revealed that they recorded plenty of songs for the film, which is in post-production. Last month, JLo shared a photograph of the 2 musicians sitting collectively on a sofa.

In Marry Me, Jennifer performs a pop star who finds out that that her fiance (Maluma) is dishonest on her proper earlier than their wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden. She reacts by selecting a random man (Owen Wilson) out of the gang to wed as an alternative.