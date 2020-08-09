Jewel nationality: Scots designers on how their gems of an concept have turn out to be best-sellers all over the world

When famous person Katy Perry posted a selfie on Instagram not too long ago she remained immediately recognisable regardless of her face masks.

But jewelry designer Ros Morrison had no hassle recognising her anyway as she noticed the pop star was sporting one in all her designs.

She had despatched the pregnant singer the £45 necklace spelling out “Baby On Board” and he or she says that seeing her exhibiting off the pendant to her 103 million followers was an actual thrill. Ros who created the necklaces in her Sweet Rosie workshop in Torrance, is only one of many Scots jewelry designers making waves all over the world.

She mentioned: “My name pendants are some of my best sellers but instead of ‘Katie’ she went for something quirky because I think she’s quite quirky,” defined Ros. “That’s why she went for Baby On Board.

“She not only wore it in her post but she tagged me and thanked me personally. It was amazing, I got a lot of new followers from America and lots of orders for the pendant. I know she’s just a person but it was really exciting.”

But Ros isn’t the one jewelry maker to boast celeb followers. Mhairi Mackenzie, proprietor of Bonnie Bling relies in Paisley, and final Christmas one in all her designs proved a success with pop hero Lewis Capaldi.

“We’ve had a lot of celebrity clients and a lot of interest in our pieces thanks to them,” she mentioned. “Little Mix, Lana Del Ray, Laura Whitmore, and Lewis Capaldi have all been pictured with Bonnie Bling pieces,” she mentioned.

“Sir Elton John was given a custom made sunglasses necklace. One of my proudest possessions is a photograph of him with it. I made some Lewis Capaldi angel Christmas tree toppers at the end of 2019 – that was my biggest seller. I spent most of last December laser-cutting them. There’s a video of him receiving one, it’s great to see.”

Mhairi has been self-employed for 20 years, and made the transfer into jewelry making so she could possibly be her personal boss.

“I was a graphic designer and was made redundant in my first two jobs,” she mentioned. “I decided that I wished to be self-employed in order that didn’t occur any extra.

“It puts you in the driving seat. That’s a big motivator when you work for yourself. You know that it’s down to you at the end of the day to pay your bills,” added Mhairi.

Mhairi could shift loads of quirky items now, however she began off part-time, promoting fancier items, when she was youthful.

“One of my student jobs was working in an upmarket designer jewellery shop – selling premium pieces to wealthy clients,” she mentioned. “It’s very totally different from the necklace with Gie’s A Wee Kiss or Ya Dancer on it.

“I arrange a graphic and internet design firm that I ran for eight years. This confirmed me the enterprise ropes, then I got here up with the concept to do jewelry primarily based on Scottish slang phrases.

“That was a decade ago and the business has grown ever since. I create my designs digitally using my iPad, and a lot of the designs are inspired by what’s going on in Scotland at the moment.”

Ros’s profession path took an equally winding route – through bar work and an workplace job.

“You weren’t really given good guidance at school, it’s not like it is now,” she mentioned. “I floated about after school, did a little bit of travelling however I didn’t actually have a plan. When I used to be 21 I did a brief course in jewelry nevertheless it didn’t come to something.

“Eventually – after my mum and pa mentioned I wanted to get a correct job – I took a job at a writer as a secretary, one thing I hadn’t wished to do. I labored my means up however finally took redundancy there because it wasn’t one thing I used to be captivated with.

“I was making jewellery for friends and family so that seemed like the time to pursue a career and take it more seriously. I haven’t looked back.”

It’s a profession selection which has left Ros feeling extra glad along with her profession.

“I work harder now than I ever have, but it’s so satisfying because you’re doing it for yourself and I’m making people happy,” she mentioned. “Which makes me pleased.

“A lot of the jewellery I make is remodelling – making something new out of the old. I love taking something apart and making it fresh,” added Ros.

“Often what I do is remodelling, which is quite sentimental. I might take someone’s mum’s engagement ring and turn it into something new.”

Follow your goals to make issues occur

Diamonds are a lady’s finest buddy – however they may even be her finest profession path too.

That’s in accordance with Sheila Fleet, one in all Scotland’s foremost jewelry designer, famend for her silver and aqua designs impressed by the seascapes of Orkney.

She is advising ladies on the lookout for a brand new profession path in 2020 to think about jewelry – simply as she did again within the 1960s.

“There’s some uncertainty about jobs but that might mean more women will look into jewellery making as a career,” she defined. “It is troublesome however I’d wish to see extra folks do it – I believe you’re higher to step out into the tooth of one thing then it will probably’t get any worse!

“I’d advise anybody concerned about making jewelry to go to an artwork school since you’ll get the liberty and alternative to discover issues and do them the way you need. Learning the craft of constructing jewelry is vital, however bear in mind there’s no a technique of doing issues.

“Be passionate, follow your dreams and work hard. But make things happen for yourself.”

Sheila grew up on a farm in Orkney however turned to extra creative pursuits inspired by her mum.

“We had been all inspired to hitch in with all kinds of issues on the farm. But my mom inspired us to attract, which is the place my ardour for design got here from I believe.

“I went to art classes in the evenings. I cycled three miles then took a bus for 17 miles to get to them so I must have been keen.”

Sheila’s lecturer persuaded her to ship her portfolio to Edinburgh College of Art the place she was accepted – then she excelled at sculpture, and have become concerned about lapidary.

“I went to the lapidary club where I cut and polished a piece of Iona marble and set it in a silver ring, which was the first jewellery I made,” she recalled.

“I used to be allowed to go to London to check with Royal jeweller Andrew Grima, who was one of many UK’s prime designers on the time.

“It was the 60s and it was so thrilling. Andrew Grima was the highest jeweller on the time. He had the good concept of using younger designers to make extra modern-style jewelry.

“I was so lucky to experience it, the 1960s was such an exciting period. I felt in the middle of everything that was happening.”

Sheila designed jewelry in England earlier than returning to Orkney the place, in 1993, she began her personal firm.

“I wished a household and introduced my husband from England.

“You always reflect where you come from – and the designs I do today reflect where I come from.”