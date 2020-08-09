Joe Jonas shares first {photograph} with spouse Sophie Turner following the start of daughter Willa

They welcomed their first youngster collectively on the finish of July.

And on Saturday, Joe Jonas, 30, shared the primary {photograph} of himself and spouse Sophie Turner, 24, since they welcomed child daughter Willa.

The new dad posted a snap of them clad in matching white T-shirts of their residence, on the entrance of a mocked-up Vogue journal cowl and urged his followers to put on masks.

New mother and father! On Saturday, Joe Jonas, 30, shared the primary {photograph} of himself and spouse Sophie Turner, 24, since they welcomed child daughter Willa

Pulling edgy poses for the photograph, the faux cowl learn: ‘August Issue 2020. Wear a masks. That’s the tea.’

Joe’s publish comes after it emerged that he and spouse Sophie picked out their daughter’s identify ‘earlier than the newborn’s arrival’.

‘Willa is not a household identify and is not quick for something. [It] is a reputation they’d picked out some time in the past earlier than the newborn’s arrival,’ a supply instructed Us Weekly journal.

Their daughter is believed to have been born on July 22, however the couple are but to substantiate the information themselves.

Planned forward: Sophie and Joe picked out their daughter’s identify ‘earlier than the newborn’s arrival’ based on UsWeekly. Seen in June 2019

Baby time: The Game of Thrones’ star and the Jonas Brothers star had been reported to have welcomed their first youngster earlier this week. Sophie seen on July 16

Meanwhile, insiders lately mentioned Joe has been doing ‘all the pieces he can’ to assist his spouse Sophie get ‘settled’ into their life as a household of three.

An insider mentioned: ‘They are residence and getting settled. Joe may be very fingers on and concerned. He desires to do all the pieces he can and loves being with the newborn and serving to Sophie.’

The supply additionally mentioned each Sophie and Joe are ‘so excited to be mother and father,’ to their new child daughter that they’ve ‘been texting photos to pals and calling on FaceTime to point out her off. Everyone may be very excited for them.’

Devoted husband: insiders lately mentioned Joe has been doing ‘all the pieces he can’ to assist his spouse Sophie get ‘settled’ into their life as a household of three

Willa’s start comes after it was reported Sophie ‘could not wait’ to change into a first-time mom.

A supply mentioned final month: ‘Joe and Sophie are excited to be new mother and father and have been having fun with the method of preparing for his or her child. Sophie and Joe have been making an attempt to additionally keep energetic happening walks and climbing.

‘The entire Jonas household is trying ahead to showering the brand new addition with love. Sophie is due quickly and might’t wait to be a mum.’

Joe and Sophie – who bought engaged in October 2017 after a yr of courting – married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, earlier than internet hosting a second ceremony in Paris, France, the next month.