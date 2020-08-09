Justin Bieber Wants to Be Supportive Amid Rift between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

As reported by PEOPLE, Justin Bieber has stepped in to assist as energy couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, cope with a strained interval of their union.

Bieber is a longtime buddy of each Kardashian’s and West’s. On July 24, the acclaimed singer and his spouse, Hailey Baldwin, went to Cody, Wyoming, to go to West.

Bieber and Hailey, who married in September 2018, had been noticed giving the rapper heat embraces as they confirmed up.

Justin Bieber throughout a 2015 efficiency in Atlanta. | Photo: Getty Images

West, who suffers from bipolar dysfunction, lately went by a hysterical outburst at a political rally and on social media. A supply advised PEOPLE that Bieber desires to be supportive, including:

“He advised Kanye that he wanted to speak to Kim. And Kanye lastly texted Kim and so they talked on the cellphone.”

With regards to psychological well being issues, Bieber is “past supportive” of the rapper in view of his personal earlier battles, based on the publication.

In his early 20s, Bieber has been open about coping with despair and his utilization of medication, as reported by The Sun.

The “Love Yourself” singer later took to social media to share his will to “assist the damaged” and have empathy for people experiencing a tough time.

Kardashian is making an attempt to guard their kids from the general public outbursts of their father.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the Balmain present on March 5, 2015. | Photo: Getty Images

Bieber and Hailey’s go to adopted west’s presidential marketing campaign occasion in North Charleston, South Carolina. During the event, the rapper emotionally revealed that he had prevented his spouse from aborting North, their eldest daughter.

West additionally took to Twitter to assert that he had been making an attempt to divorce the well-known actuality star for 2 years. After the KKW Beauty founder visited him within the emergency room lately, West tweeted a conciliatory sentiment to Kardashian.

“I want to apologize to my spouse Kim for going public with one thing that was a personal matter,” West wrote. “Please forgive me. Thank you for at all times being there for me.”

Kardashian, who bought her first stint in showbiz as stylist of Paris Hilton, reacted to the conduct of her husband and stated she feels “powerless” to help him.

An insider advised The Sun that West’s latest outbursts about his marriage, household and extremist views are “nothing new.”

The supply additionally claimed that quite a few comparable tirades would simply be edited out on the hit actuality present, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Meanwhile, a supply advised PEOPLE that Kardashian is making an attempt to guard their kids from the general public outbursts of their father.

The couple, who exchanged their wedding ceremony vows in May 2014, share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.