Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Forces Her Friends to Look Like Her

Ever since Kylie Jenner had a really public falling out together with her ex-best good friend, Jordyn Woods, the world has been seeing much more of Anastasia Karanikolaou. Though Karanikolaou and the Kylie Skin founder have been associates for years, she appears to have been thrust to the forefront of Jenner’s life lately. The pair have traveled collectively, partied collectively, and even gotten Lasik eye surgical procedure collectively.

Kylie Jenner | Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Of course, Jenner’s followers are break up about how they really feel about Karanikolaou. Some followers are thrilled that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a good friend to depend on since she now not has a relationship with Woods. But, others have expressed that they really feel the connection between Karanikolaou and Jenner is pressured and that the 23-year-old seemingly misses her “real best friend”, Woods.

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on different associates since her friendship with Jordyn Woods ended

Jenner herself has said that she thinks her fall out with Woods was for the perfect as a result of it allowed her to depend on and kind relationships with different individuals, Karanikolaou included. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she bought candid together with her older sister, Khloé Kardashian in regards to the scenario.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason,’ the young mom confessed to her sister. “For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together, I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.”

The make-up mogul’s twin pics with Anastasia Karanikolaou spark debate

But simply because Jenner’s made peace together with her new good friend circle doesn’t imply her followers have. In reality, the latest “twin” pics that she’s been taking with Karanikolaou have sparked a debate. After noting the similarities in our bodies and facial buildings, followers are claiming that Karanikolaou is slowly morphing into Jenner. Many followers even imagine that trying just like the multimillionaire is a stipulation of her friendship.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Fans Have Noticed a Pattern in Her Latest Pictures of Stormi

“I love Kylie but why is it all of her friends she hangs out with morphs into a clone of Kylie,” one fan questioned on a latest Instagram image that Jenner posted. “It just shows that in order to hang out with her you have to dress and look like her and it’s sad. It has to do with people also not comparing her to Stassie if they dress alike. But, if anything it, makes people compare Kylie to her even more so it’s like, 😮🧐” one other particular person wrote again in response.

Instagram person argue over whether or not Jenner forces associates to seem like her

“Exactly,” one other particular person penned in response to the unique remark. “You’re spot on. It’s like her friends can’t have an identity of their own. I feel that the only reason she is hanging out with her so much is that Jordy isn’t around. So it’s like she replaced her with Anastasia Karanikolaou,” they continued.

Of course, different followers had been fast to leap to Jenner’s protection and share that Karanikolaou was able to making her personal resolution. “Y’all do realize that Kylie’s friends are grown ass women and they CHOOSE to dress this way right?” the Instagram person reminded different followers. Stop making it seem to be Kylie forces them to do that,” they concluded. Clearly, followers are break up about what being Jenner’s good friend entails. But, provided that Karanikolaou has been associates with Jenner for years, we’re certain she is aware of what she signed up for.