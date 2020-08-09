Nicole Kidman To Taylor Swift

Trouble for Ellen DeGeneres ceases to complete. The US host was beneath the scrutiny when her staff accused her of non-payment of dues. Pay cuts, suggest behaviour, and toxic work environment allegations adopted by. Even Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett made a comment that Ellen and her mistreatment of people is “common knowledge”.

Ever since then, there was no stopping to the allegations levelled in opposition to Ellen by celebrities. But what fuelled the fireside have been workers and crew member of The Ellen DeGeneres Show seconding all claims of racism, sexual harassment and totally different claims made in opposition to the US host.

While The Ellen DeGeneres Show is delicate and satisfying, it seems to be a far thought when all these claims are taken into considerations. So whereas revisiting some outdated episodes of the current, we do perceive that Ellen does have a streak at pushing people to the sting, not determining when to let go and undoubtedly does benefit from seeing people squirm. So proper right here’s a listing of celebrities who appeared as buddies on her current and have been plain open uncomfortable sitting on the couch reverse Ellen.

1. Taylor Swift:

There was a time when the singer’s love life was all over the place. While Taylor had drained her best to take care of her calm she was made satisfying of for having a variety of relationships. Now whereas this could be a very personal various, Ellen DeGeneres decided to take points the next stage when she chosen to play a sport with Taylor on her current.

During this sport, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed Taylor pictures of a variety of male celebs and requested her to determine on the people she had dated. While Taylor refused a variety of cases to play the game, Ellen refused to let go until the singer was almost in tears.

2. Hasan Minaj:

Amid the entire claims which could be being made in opposition to Ellen DeGeneres, racism is a extremely dominant one. And appears to be identical to the communicate current host cum actress proved them correct. When actor Hasan Minaj appeared on her current as a customer, she deliberately saved saying his establish flawed. But the actor appeared to have had it when Ellen acknowledged that everyone was saying his establish one of the simplest ways she did, Hasan acknowledged, “there’s an actor walking around called Ansel Elgort and we just pronounce his name right.”

Now that’s mighty awkward, isn’t it?

3. Nicole Kidman:

The Nicole Kidman clap of the 2017 Oscars is one factor that’s etched inside the memory on almost all people! But then who wants to talk about their most awkward moments on nationwide TV? Well, Ellen DeGeneres for starters doesn’t seem to care. In the fully cringe-worthy episode of the current, Ellen made sure that Nicole herself bought out that awkward clap. The Aquaman star defended herself saying, “You borrow these expensive jewels, and I’m like, ‘I must not damage these diamonds! Cause I have to give them back at midnight!’ And so I’m like, clapping.”

Now whereas these are merely SOME of the awkward moments we bought right here all through on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, do inform us of another moments you’ve bought seen in our suggestions half beneath.

