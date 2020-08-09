Now streaming: new docuseries ‘Immigration Nation,’ Seth Rogen in ‘An American Pickle’ and extra

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and different providers.

Top streams of the week

The nonfiction restricted sequence “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) affords an in depth and dramatic portrait of America’s damaged immigration system and the dehumanizing therapy of immigrants over six provocative episodes. Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau got unprecedented entry to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. (Netflix)

The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the infamous 1985 homicide and kidnapping of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, an agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Amazon Prime Video)

Seth Rogen performs two roles within the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), a few Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle manufacturing facility. (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit“ (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a way of childlike whimsy, received an Oscar for tailored screenplay. (All HBO platforms)

“The Peanut Butter Falcon“ (2019, PG-13) is a mixture of trendy highway film and rural rafting journey starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who performs a runaway teen with Down syndrome. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG), a live-action model of Nickelodeon’s animated youngsters sequence “Dora the Explorer,” stars Isabela Moner because the intrepid teen explorer. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 1” (not rated) follows the misadventures of the help crew of one in all Starfleet’s least vital ships. (CBS All Access)

Classic decide: Burt Lancaster performs real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a sensible, nuanced drama that earned 4 Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp star within the historic allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) and Amy Seimitz directs the surreal contagion thriller “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R).

Available on Premium VOD is “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), a brand new adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Netflix

“Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a heat and fuzzy documentary that follows 5 puppies coaching to develop into information canine for the blind.

“Connected: Season 1” (TV-14) combines science, historical past and nature to see how seemingly unrelated occasions and phenomenon are linked.

The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.

HBO / HBO Max

Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is rotated when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang“ (2019, R). (All HBO platforms)

True stories: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the internal workings of Washington politics through the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit greatest buddies who occur to kill folks for a dwelling. (Peacock)

The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) is a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman. (Disney+)