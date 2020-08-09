Olympic Football Tournaments 2020 – Women – News – Untold tales from an Olympic record-holder 

Christie Pearce Rampone holds file for many medals in Olympic soccer historical past

She chats with FIFA.com about her stand-out reminiscences from every match

Be All In, a e book she has co-written, will likely be obtainable this month Christie Pearce Rampone stands alone on the prime of the all-time medals podium in Olympic Football Tournament historical past – males’s or girls’s – with 4. Throughout a highly-decorated profession, the USA defender received three gold medals (2004, 2008 and 2012) and one silver (2000). In each version she competed in, she received a medal. It was on today, 9 August, that, at 37 years and 46 days, she grew to become the oldest participant in Women’s Olympic Football Tournament historical past to grab gold. USA defeated Japan on the London 2012 decider, one yr after their crushing disappointment within the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011™ Final, once they misplaced to the identical opponent on penalties. FIFA.com caught up along with her, in the midst of a digital tour of kinds to advertise her upcoming e book referred to as Be All In, to get her reflections on every version.













© Getty Images







Sydney 2000: The ‘Aha’ second “In 2000, for me it was the ‘Aha’ second. To be an Olympian and simply to get there… I used to be lucky sufficient to attend the opening ceremony, which modified my complete perspective on Olympic athletes. I keep in mind seeing any Olympic ring and considering, ‘I am unable to consider I’m right here.’ “I embraced the entire journey. I believed the crew did distinctive in that Olympics. Unfortunately we fell quick, however we received a silver medal! I’ll always remember being impressed by a whole lot of the gamers and watching Tiffeny Milbrett shine. She was the shortest individual on the sector and she or he rose and put that header in on the finish and allowed us to get to further time, the place we sadly misplaced early on to the golden objective. All of these feelings encompassed the journey thereafter: the emotion of defeat, and figuring out you did not need to really feel that once more and realising what you could possibly be taught from it, set the tone for me of desirous to be one thing higher.”













© Getty Images







Athens 2004: Perfect send-off for pioneers “That was all about sending the pioneers – gamers like Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett – off in the best manner. I knew I used to be taking part in for one thing larger than a gold medal. These ladies paved the best way for me to have the chance to play and it was like silencing once you have been taking part in. You might simply really feel the vitality. The look in one another’s eyes stated, ‘No matter what occurs, we’re doing this for these gamers’. It was extra about that crew effort. No matter what occurred I used to be throwing my physique on the road and doing something to return out with a gold medal for these ladies. “That last towards Brazil was extraordinarily powerful! I keep in mind the objective put up saved us a few occasions, Bri [Brianna Scurry] was great in objective and it was that becoming finale. In order to be the perfect, you need to beat the perfect. Brazil was such an incredible crew and we have been capable of pull it off and ship them off on the best path in the best way they need to be leaving the sport.”













© Getty Images







Beijing 2008: Victory via adversity “It was such an fascinating match. Losing such an impactful participant simply earlier than the Games when Abby [Wambach] broke her leg, that was completely devastating, not solely as a result of she was an incredible participant however she was my go-to, she was my rock and the individual I all the time regarded as much as in occasions of want, in order that was additionally mentally powerful. I keep in mind the best way we began that match was not who we really have been. Everything that would’ve gone unsuitable, went unsuitable in that sport towards Norway. The media counted us out. That was the primary time we felt that we weren’t checked out like we have been going to win this. That hit us arduous. “I respect that crew as a result of it actually did not have a family identify. We slowly obtained higher and higher every sport. We wrote our personal script. The 4 forwards that took Abby’s place stepped up. Carli Lloyd was wonderful in that match, Angela Hucles, Amy Rodriguez and Natasha Kai actually stepped up and helped lead the crew to that victory. We have been so lucky to have Pia [Sundhage] as a brand new coach along with her vitality which made us recognize the sport much more. “Also being a mom of two at that time and having the ability to make it again after having two kids and main the crew as captain, it was the icing on the cake for every little thing I put into the game. It’s surreal. You nearly overlook what you probably did at that second when the ultimate whistle blew.”













© Getty Images





