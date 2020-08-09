Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Will there be a brand new Pirates movie, will Johnny Depp be in it? | Films | Entertainment





Pirates of the Caribbean was a movie franchise which shocked many by its unimaginable viewership. Starring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, the movie noticed many well-known actors lower their enamel within the massive movie world. However, it has been wracked with dangerous opinions and tough outings in its 4 sequels – however will there be one other film?

In 2018 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney movie manufacturing chief Sean Bailey stated: “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. “I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul [Wernick] and Rhett [Reese] are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.” At the time, Deadpool writers Reese and Wernick had been engaged on the movie, nonetheless, in the meanwhile, Chernobyl co-creator Craig Mazin is writing the script for the film alongside Ted Elliott, who has labored within the franchise for some time. Despite this, it has since been reported a second movie can be within the works concurrently, which is a separate reboot, probably star Margot Robbie and the script could be written by Christina Hodson. READ MORE: Pirates of the Caribbean star backs Johnny Depp RETURN as Jack Sparrow

According to Screen Rant, neither of those movies are a continuation of the story, so it’s unknown whether or not any of the earlier Pirates solid would return. Their report additionally advised another main stars have been lined up as potentials within the main position, together with Daisy Ridley, Karen Gillan and Emma Watson. While little is understood about both of those films, We Got This Covered reported Disney bosses are hoping to deliver again Johnny Depp, regardless of 2018 experiences suggesting the actor had been dropped from the franchise by Disney. When this was introduced, followers weren’t comfortable and a few even began a marketing campaign to deliver him again.

According to We Got This Covered, sources recommend overwhelming assist from the general public for Depp made a number of the Disney executives change their minds, and they’re now reportedly “lobbying” for his return. However, it’s believed his return would solely be in a supporting position moderately than a number one position, because the intention of the studio is reportedly to characteristic a feminine lead. HN Entertainment reported Captain Jack was to get replaced by a “revamped character in the popular Disneyland attraction who’s also a meet-in-greet park character”. There have been strategies Kaya Scodelario’s character, Carina, may change into the feminine lead everyone seems to be anticipating within the new film, nonetheless, if there is not any continuation in any respect, it appears extra probably recent blood will likely be introduced in. Of course, if Depp isn’t concerned, this might postpone many followers of the star and the franchise.





