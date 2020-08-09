Psychologist Reveals Scary Impact The ‘Hilarious’ Will Smith Meme Is Having On Men’s Mental Health

Humour may be the perfect defence and the worst enemy of your psychological well being. On one hand, a quip can breach boundaries and relieve you of a burden, on the opposite it could possibly belittle and marginalise emotions that shouldn’t be suppressed.

Case in level? A so-called hilarious meme at the moment doing the rounds, based mostly off international megastar Will Smith.

Before we get to the meme: context. Will Smith has been topic to some ridicule of late, following a Red Table Talk interview together with his spouse, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The interview was an opportunity for the superstar couple to debate Jada’s “entanglement” (her phrases) with US rapper August Alsina, throughout a interval of separation Will and Jada had been going via a number of years in the past.

It’s a heavy subject and an excellent heavier watch, however whereas it actually proved that {couples} actually can profit from speaking via any points inside their relationship, it additional proved that the psychological well being of males, specifically, remains to be not taken as severely appropriately.

Will Smith: Hey Jada, what month is it subsequent? Jada: August. Will: pic.twitter.com/my7UAJrRhx — I’m H’bibi (っ◔◡◔っ) (@habibajala) July 11, 2020

How so? Will cried throughout the interview. Why wouldn’t he? A brutally trustworthy speak about a dedicated and loving relationship will do this to an individual. He’s beforehand stated of his relationship with Jada that he’s “never met anybody like you, and I knew if I wasn’t with you, I’d be searching in vain for the rest of my life.”

The man loves her, there’s no query.

Why then, ought to a picture of him crying be became a meme and shared round by tens of millions on social media – which different publications seek advice from as being hilarious?

And what influence is that this having on males’s psychological well being?

To dig up what causes society to brush off males’s psychological well being points, and to search out out what steps may be taken to stop it from getting worse, DMARGE reached out to Dr Madsen, a forensic and scientific psychologist, who can be the lead scientific advisor for psychological well being charity The Mindshift Foundation.

Dr Madsen begins by admitting that “men have been encumbered by expectations that probably don’t match reality, in terms of them being able to cope with things; to be unbothered; to be unemotional; to be stoic.”

“I think what we realise nowadays is that obviously isn’t the case, and there has been a changing of attitude towards it that started in the 1980s/90s, but has become more so over recent years.”

Indeed, occasions are altering, and males and the broader neighborhood are for positive extra more likely to communicate, but it surely’s nonetheless not at a degree that may eradicate the dangers posed to males in in the present day’s world.

“We know men and boys are much more at risk of suicide than women, they’re more at risk of going to jail, of dying in car accidents, of being involved in risky behaviour and developing mental illnesses or developing drug and alcohol problems etc.”

“So men, when you look at almost every mental health marker across the board, are struggling.”

Dr Madsen provides, “The fact that men, historically, haven’t really been able to access psychological support and talk about feelings, and be able to explore and understand or get help when they need to, then when they feel like they do need to do that, the very experience can cause men to feel like they’ve failed.”

Speaking of the Will Smith meme, Dr Madsen says that it’s meant, at face worth “to be funny ‘ha ha’, but in reality, it speaks to a stereotype or an implicit assumption or idea.”

To again up this declare, he continues by saying we, as a society, are subjected to pictures of males being the “idiot who can’t take care of himself” in TV promoting. “They’re portrayed as clueless, kid adults, and they have a well-put-together wife or partner to take care of them.”

“The advertising industry tries to influence the person who is going to have the biggest influence in the household with regards to how to spend the money.”

“It communicates something about men and the idea of men and what they can be and can’t be.”

That’s to not say humour can’t be used to interrupt down limitations, quite the opposite. “Humour is excellent”, Dr Madsen regales.

“People need to be able to laugh at themselves and to be able to see the funny side of things. I think it helps everyone across the board.”

“I think humour is unhelpful, however, when we end up using it to block people, to minimise feelings, to make fun of things to the point where it actually gets in the way of us being able to be understood and care about, and to communicate honestly about what might be going on.”

Dr Madsen provides that the Netflix collection After Life, starring Ricky Gervais, is a “good example of when humour can be right.”

“[The show] touches on a tricky topic and I wouldn’t say it gets it right all the time, but there are some lovely experiences of humour in that he takes the fun out of himself and it’s done in a genuine and compassionate way.”

But why is humour used as a software when speaking about psychological well being? Dr Madsen tells us, “People will often make a joke about someone trying to reach out to them because they themselves feel awkward or uncomfortable because they don’t know how to help or how to deal with it.”

“When people are hurting, others really don’t know what to say or are worried about saying the wrong thing, so don’t end up talking about it at all.”

We requested Dr Madsen if extra schooling is required round males’s psychological well being.

Dr Madsen informed us: “I think the majority of people suffer from anxiety or depression and really have difficulty labelling those feelings. Those feelings are common and can be super intense someone’s and not so intense some other times.”

“I think that women probably have more permission to talk about those feelings, and through the talking process, they get the experience of thinking ‘well this is normal’”.

“As for men, if they play masculine sports for example, they can’t exactly go to their footy team and say ‘I’m feeling slightly anxious here’. It just isn’t something that’s said, or it’s said as a joke.”

“I think those pathways are easier for women simply because of how we’re acculturated, and I think with men it’s more challenging.”

“What we need to do is normalise this experience and bring it away from the fact that to have mental health problems isn’t a case of being put in a strait jacket.”

“Fortunately, that’s very unusual and it’s very extreme and people don’t tend to get to that place.” Dr Madsen continues, “But you don’t have to be in that place to be able to get help, for the suffering to be valid and just to get help.”

So, is something being accomplished to assist make males’s psychological well being a topic that may be mentioned intimately? To make it a totally regular subject and one which guys can really feel snug sufficient to speak about with their friends?

Dr Madsen tells us that regardless of there being charities, The Mindshift Foundation included, which might be acknowledging the subject, the fact is that “these things change slowly.” “They have changed from where they once were and there is now a recognition of men’s mental health being really important. It’s changed in major sports such as AFL, rugby, with players being role models for young men.”

“I think the meme, however, proves there is certainly still some way to go.”

“If you’re born male, you’re automatically at high risk of these horrible things happening to you, before you even start off.”

“That’s symptomatic of the fact we still have some way to go to be better at reaching men, and allowing men to feel safe to talk about their feelings and to be able to access help and support.”

Read Next