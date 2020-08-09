Rihanna and Daisy Edgar-Jones make Vogue’s energy record

Rihanna options alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and the Queen in an inventory of highly effective ladies.

The annual Vogue 25 record selects “the women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise”.

This 12 months’s version seeks to focus on how, in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, “as priorities shifted so did the spotlight”.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

The journal describes Edgar-Jones as “the star of the lockdown must-watch Normal People” and notes that the BBC Three present’s launch throughout Covid-19 “accelerated” her “rise to fame”.

It additionally suggests the pandemic has “deepened” the Queen’s relevance.

2019 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo options on the record, as does Labour MP Dawn Butler.

Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, June Sarpong, the BBC’s first director of inventive range, and Michaela Coel, the creator of hit sequence I May Destroy You, additionally seem.

The record additionally contains transgender mannequin and activist Munroe Bergdorf and Maria Balshaw, the director of the Tate galleries.

Also featured are vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert and home abuse commissioner Nicole Jacobs.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the Duchess of Sussex have appeared on earlier editions of the record.

Read the total function within the September concern of British Vogue, out there by way of digital obtain and on newsstands from Friday August 7.

The Vogue 25 record in full

– Anne Mensah, vice chairman of unique sequence, Netflix

– Asma Khan, chef

– Bernardine Evaristo, novelist

– Caroline Rush, chief government of the British Fashion Council

– Charlotte Tilbury, magnificence innovator

– Daisy Edgar-Jones, actor

– Dawn Butler, Labour MP

– Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer

– Emily Maitlis, broadcaster

– Emma Revie, chief government of The Trussell Trust

– Florence Pugh, actor

– Frances O’Grady, basic secretary of the Trades Union Congress

– June Sarpong, director of creativity range on the BBC

– Liza Bilal & Naomi Smith, Black Lives Matter activists

– Maria Balshaw, director ofTate

– Michaela Coel, author and actor

– Munroe Bergdorf, mannequin and activist

– Nicole Jacobs, home abuse commissioner

– Pippa Crerar, journalist

– Prof Sarah Gilbert, vaccinologist

– Rihanna, businesswoman

– Rosh Mahtani, designer

– Silvana Tenreyro, economist

– Steph Houghton, footballer

– The Queen