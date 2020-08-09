Selena Gomez and David Henrie Tease Mini Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion

Alex and Justin Russo are spending their Sunday collectively…they usually’d such as you to know one thing huge could also be coming from it. The actors behind the long-lasting Wizards of Waverly Place characters, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, each simply posted a video of themselves collectively (separated by only a wall) on their social media. Gomez shared an Instagram Story, and Henrie shared an Instagram grid submit and TikTok of the video. “Hmm @selenagomez,” Henrie captioned his IG. They each say “hmm…” within the clip.

It’s an actual tease, and it could be for an even bigger reunion. Co-star Gregg Sulkin, who performed Mason within the present, simply commented “Hmmmmm” on the submit too. He and Henrie have performed Wizard of Waverly Place reunions (sans Gomez) earlier than:

Henrie and Gomez have remained good associates since they labored on the Disney Channel collection as youngsters. In 2017, Gomez attended Henrie’s wedding ceremony to Maria Cahill. “Very a lot in my emotions about my huge brother getting married,” Gomez captioned a shot of the present’s forged on the wedding ceremony. “Even although we for positive knew it might be him first. May God bless you and your lovely spouse Henrie! 💕” Gomez even went to Italy with Cahill, Henrie, and their different associates in June 2018.

In September 2019, Henrie spoke about how he and Gomez have mentioned what a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot can be like. “It’s not formal,” he instructed Entertainment Tonight. “But, Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

“We want to start the show like a few years later,” he continued. “Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided. Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the sub shop, but it’s run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”

