Selena Gomez says she and Taylor Swift would possibly collaborate on a track

We do not deserve Taylor Swift, but it surely appears she’s going to maintain treating us to her musical abilities regardless.

Despite simply dropping her shock album Folklore, it appears an enormous collaboration may very well be on the playing cards with BFF Selena Gomez. During a current interview, the 28-year-old dropped a serious bombshell about future music plans.

Selena appeared on the Animal Talking with Gary Whitta live-stream present and defined {that a} collab with Taylor is an actual risk. “I’ve at all times dreamt of doing a track with Taylor,” she stated. “We each needed to try this. It simply seems like we’re household. I’ve know her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my greatest good friend. But we have talked about it for positive.”

Of course, followers are shedding it on the potential for a Taylena track.

It would not be the primary time the 2 have carried out collectively; Taylor has invited Selena as a visitor artist throughout a number of of her reveals. However, it might be the primary authentic track.

During the interview, Selena admitted {that a} new album is on the best way, saying: “It’s humorous as a result of I already really feel like I’ve been engaged on the brand new album,” she stated. “But I’m so pleased with what we did. Oh no, I’m undecided if I used to be presupposed to say that.”

We can solely pray for a Taylor track when it will get launched.

Abigail Malbon

Abbi is a contract journalist for numerous magazines and web sites.

