Selena Gomez will take the warmth in new HMO Max cooking present | National

Selena Gomez is taking the warmth within the kitchen.
The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the brand new HBO Max streaming service. The 10-episode sequence was shot within the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area home. Her grandparents and two pals, who’ve been quarantining together with her, function style testers.
“I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down,” she stated in a video convention Wednesday. “Of course, there’s more important things going on but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.”
Guiding Gomez remotely are cooks Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Candice Kumai, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton and Angelo Sosa. They coach her via making such dishes as Korean breakfast tacos, matcha chocolate chip cookies, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostada and cheese souffle. There was nobody off-camera completely prepping the elements and Gomez didn’t glam up her clothes or make-up whereas chopping and stirring. Remote cameras arrange in her kitchen captured Gomez’s mishaps that embody flames within the oven and squirting juices. She wields sharp knives whereas fighting a slimy octopus and pulls organs out of a uncooked rooster.
“I hope you’re going to laugh because I look like a fool,” she stated. “I love cooking, I just don’t know how to do it all the time.”
Her go-to recipe? “I make a killer PB&J,” she stated, laughing.
Gomez discovered to make use of a moist towel to regulate the form and place on the plate of a basic French omelette.
“I’ve never cared more about presentation than I do now,” she stated.
Cooking at house has skyrocketed through the international pandemic, with folks utilizing it to alleviate boredom and nervousness.
“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s affecting people, specifically with mental health,” Gomez stated. “It’s just confusing. It was hard but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends, I see a therapist. Just try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything.”
Each episode highlights a food-related charity and invitations viewers to observe alongside at house with lists of elements and instruments wanted.
“You don’t have to be a great cook to enjoy this show,” co-executive producer Aaron Saidman stated.
Since filming ended, Gomez stated she’s made the chocolate chip cookies and French omelette once more.
“I didn’t burn my house down,” she stated.