Shark Week 2020: eight fin-credible specials to not miss | Arts and Entertainment

Much of our summer season has been an ideal huge bummer, because of the pandemic. But at the very least we nonetheless have Shark Week.

Yes, certainly one of TV’s largest annual occasions — the oceanic Super Bowl, if you’ll — returns to the Discovery Channel on Sunday and continues by means of Aug. 16. With greater than 20 hours of programming on the docket, Discovery is promising “bigger sharks and breathtaking breaches,” together with loads of celebrities, together with Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg and Adam Devine, amongst others.

But why do sharks get their very own week, you ask? Because Sperm Whale Week doesn’t sound practically as cool.

In any occasion, listed below are eight jaw-some TV applications that we will’t wait to see:

“Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” (9 p.m., Aug. 9): Iron Mike supposedly will go “head to head” with a number of the ocean’s toothy predators as famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calls the photographs. (No, actually). Will Tyson try and chew the sharks’ ears? Do sharks even have ears?

“ShaqAttack” (9 p.m., Aug. 10): We’re rooting for 2 issues to occur on this particular: 1). Shaq dunks on a shark, and a pair of). Shaq feeds Charles Barkley to a shark. Sadly, neither state of affairs is probably going.

“Will Smith: Off The Deep End” (9 p.m., Aug. 11): The film star dives headfirst into motion, pleasure, and shark-infested waters as he confronts his worry of the open seas. We assume that August Alsina gained’t be alongside for the journey.

“Great White Serial Killer Extinction” (10 p.m., Aug. 11): Apparently, nice white sharks are on a killing spree that simply would possibly push the cute California Sea Otter to extinction. We haven’t seen this a lot animosity because the Sharks took on the Jets.

“Air Jaws 2020” (eight p.m., Aug. 13): Let’s go to the spotlight reel as this particular celebrates 20 years of high-flying sharks. Sounds like the last word in see-worthy programming.

“Jaws in America” (9 p.m., Aug. 13): Stoner sharks? Snoop Dogg, of all folks, examines why nice whites are taking over residence alongside America’s shores in rising numbers.

“Tiger Shark King” (10 p.m., Aug. 14): Are there cannibals among the many shark inhabitants? A researcher heads to the Caribbean, the place cameras have captured footage of a poor tiger shark being assaulted by “a large, unseen beast.”

“Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2” (eight p.m., Aug. 16): This particular spotlights 5 individuals who not solely have misplaced their minds, however their garments as effectively. Stranded on a distant strip of islands the place the waters are teeming with predators, they need to survive solely on what the ocean offers. … Bon appetit.