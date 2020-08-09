Shark Week 2020 Schedule: What to Watch During the Week-Long Marathon

Shark Week 2020 will embody appearances from Shaq, Mike Tyson, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, and others.

“Shark Week” is sneaking up on you want that genius shark that snuck up on Samuel L. Jackson in Deep Blue Sea. Eight days of shark TV that (most likely) will not contain “Baby Shark” or pitching quirky devices to billionaires. “Shark Week” begins the night time of August 9 and runs via August 16. While you are spending numerous additional time at house this month, you can journey to Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand to swim with the sharks. The Discovery Channel has introduced the total schedule for Shark Week 2020, and like final yr, you will be seeing celebrities popping up for campy shark enjoyable that may undoubtedly really feel just a little Sharknado impressed. The most notable of those is perhaps a present that options Mike Tyson boxing sharks. Though, just like the “race” between Michael Phelps and an amazing white shark in 2017, it is not going to genuinely be a present about Tyson punching sharks within the face and/or being eaten alive. This yr’s lineup additionally consists of Shaq, Will Smith, a return look from Adam Devine, and YouTube stars Dude Perfect. And, in fact, there are extra severe applications airing as nicely. It’s not all boxing sharks. To enable you to plan your week (or to reschedule your work-from-home plans), this is a take a look at all of the exhibits you are going to discover throughout Shark Week 2020, with present descriptions from the Discovery Channel.

Sunday, August 9 Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off – 8pm EDT

Three groups of researchers return to one of many final searching grounds for Air Jaws. They will use decoys, drones, and underwater cameras to depend the variety of breaches and gather knowledge on searching methods to see if the shark inhabitants is rebounding. Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef – 9pm

Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson is taking up a brand new problem, and he picked essentially the most unlikely coaching companion. Iron Mike will go face to face with a number of the ocean’s prime apex predators, together with the black tip reef shark. With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the photographs, these two heavyweights will sq. off underwater, the place Mike Tyson will attempt to rating a TKO over the large shark… all within the identify of analysis. And don’t fear, no sharks have been harmed (or bitten) within the making of this episode. Shark Lockdown – 10pm

In the waters off New Zealand, the most important feminine nice whites are measuring over 20-feet lengthy, incomes the nickname “the 747s.” With no human interplay throughout COVID-19, researchers constructed a self-propelled cage to see how searching patterns have modified.

Monday, August 10 Great White Double Trouble – 8pm

Australia is within the midst of a rising wave of shark assaults, with nice whites main the best way. Scientists have simply found that Aussies are dealing with not one inhabitants of nice whites, however two. Researchers need to know who guidelines the waters. ShaqAssault – 9pm

After surviving a shark encounter in Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaquille O’Neal is again, and now he’s on a mission to find out what shark has the right predatory assault. But he can’t do it alone. Shaq is deploying YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to place numerous species to the take a look at and uncover essentially the most mind-blowing searching methods of this final predator. Jaws Awakens – 10pm

Shark skilled Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to seek for the most important male nice white shark on this planet. Together, Chris, Jeff, and Dickie discover the waters of New Zealand looking for an almost 20-foot lengthy, two-ton shark named Fred.

Tuesday, August 11 Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks – 8pm

Wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante dives into a number of the most treacherous, shark-infested waters within the southern hemisphere all in an try and rediscover three distinctive sharks misplaced to science for so long as 100 years. Will Smith: Off The Deep End – 9pm

Will Smith is diving headfirst into motion, pleasure, and shark infested waters, as he confronts his concern of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators. Great White Serial Killer Extinction – 10pm

The Great White Serial Killer returns and it is on a killing spree which will push the California sea otter to extinction. Investigators deploy an otter dummy to get a better look and witness probably the most spectacular assaults in Shark Week historical past.

Wednesday, August 12 Monster Under the Bridge – 8pm

Scientists consider that monster sharks make their house below the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Fishermen declare that one of many sharks is a 15-foot-long, half-ton nice hammerhead named Big Moe. If that is true, he would be the largest hammerhead on the planet. Jaws in America (WT) – 9pm

Snoop Dogg takes a take a look at why nice white sharks are taking on residence alongside America’s shores. Will this be the “sharkiest” summer season in US historical past? In this particular, Snoop will breakdown the craziest shark encounters caught on tape, marvel on the wild and unpredictable reactions, and meet with the main specialists who’re attempting to unlock the secrets and techniques behind this nice white shark invasion. Mega Predators of Oz – 10pm

In South Australia, a fisherman discovered a half-eaten mako, and shark specialists say just one species is accountable. Using underwater ultrasound imagery, tissue sampling, and accumulating DNA, they may show that the good white is the last word mega predator.

Thursday, August 13 Air Jaws 2020 – 8pm

Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and lots of extra as they revisit the most well-liked and iconic Air Jaws moments. Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair – 9pm

Last yr, Adam Devine and a group of marine biologists deployed a CATS digital camera tag on a large tiger shark that yielded a stunning scientiﬁc discovery; a secret tiger shark lair. Scientists consider this can be the most important congregation of tiger sharks on the planet or in Adam’s thoughts, the last word shark celebration. Sharks of Neptune (Working Title) – 10pm

COVID-19 has modified the world’s habits and that has offered shark researchers with a as soon as in a lifetime alternative to check the large nice whites at Australia’s Neptune Islands. With no human interplay for the primary time in many years, a number of the greatest nice white sharks on earth are returning to their pure behaviors…permitting scientists to check them up shut and private in ways in which have been almost not possible earlier than.

Friday, August 14 Alien Sharks: First Contact – 8pm

Mysterious and weird alien sharks lurk far beneath the waves in remarkably deep waters the place researchers are on a quest to make first contact. Pursuing the elusive frilled shark, sleeper shark, and cookie cutter shark carry much more surprising encounters. Lair of the Great White – 9pm

A group of specialists try to search out out why a inhabitants of nice whites off the coast of Western Australia is a lot extra aggressive than others. The group should courageous the weather and enterprise into treacherous underwater caves to search out out for themselves. Tiger Shark King – 10pm

In the Caribbean, a deepsea digital camera captured footage of a 14-foot tiger shark struggling an assault by a big, unseen beast. It may very well be an unknown species of mega-shark or perhaps a cannibalistic tiger shark. Dr. Austin Gallagher desires to search out out. I Was Prey Shark Week 2 – 11pm

Two journey seekers recount their horrifying shark assault experiences. Off the coast of Australia, a spearfishing expedition turns right into a nightmare that includes a ferocious bull shark and an amazing white assaults a paddle boarder on Ascension Island.

Saturday, August 15 Sharks of Ghost Island – 8pm

On the sting of the Bermuda Triangle lies Ghost Island, a spot locals have deserted after a number of shipwrecks and shark assaults. Dr. Craig O’Connell has been right here earlier than to check the potential shark scorching spot, however his first journey ended abruptly when his boat almost sank. Now Craig is again with a group of specialists and they’re decided to search out why this island attracts so many sharks, even the good white. Wicked Sharks – 9pm

As the variety of nice white shark encounters on Cape Cod spikes, shark skilled Dr. Greg Skomal breaks out cutting-edge tech to seize the white shark’s point-of-view — revealing precisely how and the place they hunt in the summertime to raised defend the general public. Sharks Gone Wild 3 – 10pm

Everything you all the time wished to learn about viral shark movies however have been afraid to ask! Sharks Gone Wild 3 critiques every part from viral movies and the most important information tales to the newest in cutting-edge shark science. I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep – 11pm

A California surfer, a Canadian thrill-seeker, an Alabama soccer coach, and a mom from North Carolina reveal how they every got here face-to-face with the ocean’s prime predator and lived to inform their tales.

Sunday, August 16 Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2 – 8pm

On the sting of the Bermuda Triangle, 5 Naked and Afraid veterans — Matt Wright, Jeff Zausch, Serena and Amber Shine, and Alex Maynard – try and survive on a distant strip of islands whose waters are so teeming with predators, locals name it “Shark Alley.” With restricted sources and punishing situations on land, they’ll haven’t any selection however to take to the waters and compete with hungry sharks for a similar meals.

