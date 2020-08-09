Shark Week 2020 TV Schedule: Discovery Channel Programming Line-Up

RELATED STORIES

Baby Shark’s bought nothing on these nice whites!

Beginning this Sunday and persevering with via subsequent weekend, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is an annual, Jaws-dropping spectacle that includes greater than 20 hours of authentic programming about one in every of nature’s most feared predators.

In addition to myriad documentaries, 2020’s star-studded lineup consists of Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, which pits legendary boxer Mike Tyson in opposition to a black tip reef shark; Shaq Attack, whereby NBA vet Shaquille O’Neal tries to find out what shark has the right predatory assault; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, a comedy particular that reunites Devine with Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson; and Will Smith: Off the Deep End, by which the actor/rapper confronts his concern of the open seas.

Scroll down for the whole Shark Week roster, then hit the feedback and inform us which specials pique your fin-terest.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

eight pm Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off

Three groups of researchers return to one of many final looking grounds. They will use decoys, drones, and underwater cameras to depend the variety of breaches and accumulate information on looking strategies to see if the shark inhabitants is rebounding.

9 pm Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson is taking up a brand new problem… and he picked probably the most unlikely coaching companion. Iron Mike will go face to face with among the ocean’s high apex predators together with the black tip reef shark. With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the photographs, these two heavyweights will sq. off underwater, the place Mike Tyson will attempt to rating a TKO over the large shark… all within the title of analysis. And don’t fear, no sharks had been harmed (or bitten) within the making of this episode.

10 pm Shark Lockdown

In the waters off New Zealand, the biggest feminine nice whites are measuring over 20ft lengthy, incomes the nickname “the 747s.” With no human interplay throughout COVID-19, researchers constructed a self-propelled cage to see how looking patterns have modified.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

eight pm Abandoned Waters (FKA Sharks of Neptune)

COVID-19 has modified the world’s conduct and that has offered shark researchers with a as soon as in a lifetime alternative to review the large nice whites at Australia’s Neptune Islands. With no human interplay for the primary time in a long time, among the greatest nice white sharks on earth are returning to their pure behaviors… permitting scientists to review them up shut and private in ways in which had been practically inconceivable earlier than.

9 pm ShaqAttack

After surviving a shark encounter in Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaquille O’Neal is again… and now he’s on a mission to find out what shark has the right predatory assault. But he can’t do it alone. Shaq is deploying YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to place varied species to the check and uncover probably the most mind-blowing looking strategies of this final predator.

10 pm Jaws Awakens

Shark knowledgeable Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to seek for the biggest male nice white shark on the planet. Together, Chris, Jeff and Dickie discover the waters of New Zealand looking for an almost 20-foot lengthy, two-ton shark named Fred.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

eight pm Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks

Wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante dives into among the most treacherous, shark-infested waters within the southern hemisphere all in an try and rediscover three distinctive sharks misplaced to science for so long as 100 years.

9 pm Will Smith: Off the Deep End

Will Smith is diving headfirst into motion, pleasure, and shark infested waters, as he confronts his concern of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.

10 pm Great White Serial Killer Extinction

The Great White Serial Killer returns and it’s on a killing spree which will push the California Sea Otter to extinction. Investigators deploy an otter dummy to get a better look and witness one of the vital spectacular assaults in Shark Week historical past.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

eight pm Monster Under the Bridge

Scientists consider that monster sharks make their residence below the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Fishermen declare that one of many sharks is an 18-foot-long, one-ton nice hammerhead named Big Moe. If that is true, he would be the largest hammerhead on the planet.

9 pm Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair

Last yr, Adam Devine and a workforce of marine biologists deployed a CATS digital camera tag on an enormous tiger shark that yielded a shocking scientiﬁc discovery; a SECRET TIGER SHARK LAIR. Scientists consider this can be the biggest congregation of tiger sharks on the planet — or in Adam’s thoughts, the last word shark occasion! Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson discover out what makes this tiger shark occasion so epic. Are they mating? Are they pupping? Are they feeding? What makes this such an important shark occasion?

10 pm Great White Double Trouble

Australia is within the midst of a rising wave of shark assaults, with nice whites main the way in which. And scientists have simply found that Aussies are going through not one inhabitants of nice whites, however two and researchers wish to know who guidelines the waters.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

eight pm Air Jaws 2020

Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and plenty of extra as they revisit the preferred and iconic “Air Jaws” moments.

9 pm Jaws in America

Snoop Dogg takes a have a look at why Great White Sharks are taking over residence alongside America’s shores. Will this be the “sharkiest” summer time in US historical past? In this particular, Snoop will breakdown the craziest shark encounters caught on tape, marvel on the wild and unpredictable reactions, and meet with the main consultants who’re making an attempt to unlock the secrets and techniques behind this nice white shark invasion.

10 pm Mako Nation

Shark knowledgeable Riley Elliot and underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande are on an epic expedition to uncover the mysteries of the mako shark in one of many final locations on earth the place these apex predators rule the waters.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

eight pm Alien Sharks: First Contact

Mysterious & weird alien sharks lurk far beneath the waves in remarkably deep waters the place researchers are on a quest to make first contact. Pursuing the elusive frilled shark, sleeper shark and cookie cutter shark carry much more sudden encounters.

9 pm Lair of the Great White

A workforce of consultants try to search out out why a inhabitants of nice whites off the coast of Western Australia is a lot extra aggressive than others. The workforce should courageous the weather and enterprise into treacherous underwater caves to search out out for themselves.

10 pm Tiger Shark King

In the Caribbean, a deepsea digital camera captured footage of a 14-foot tiger shark struggling an assault by a big, unseen beast. It could possibly be an unknown species of mega-shark or perhaps a cannibalistic tiger shark. Dr. Austin Gallagher needs to search out out.

11 pm I Was Prey Shark Week 2

Two journey seekers recount their horrifying shark assault experiences. Off the coast of Australia, a spearfishing expedition turns right into a nightmare that includes a ferocious bull shark and an important white assaults a paddle boarder on Ascension Island.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

eight pm Sharks of Ghost Island

On the sting of the Bermuda Triangle lies Ghost Island, a spot locals have deserted after a number of shipwrecks and shark assaults. Dr. Craig O’Connell has been right here earlier than to review the potential shark scorching spot, however his first journey ended abruptly when his boat practically sank. Now Craig is again with a workforce of consultants and they’re decided to search out why this island attracts so many sharks, even the nice white.

9 pm Wicked Sharks

As the variety of nice white shark encounters on Cape Cod spikes, shark knowledgeable Dr. Greg Skomal breaks out cutting-edge tech to seize the white shark’s point-of-view – revealing precisely how and the place they hunt in the summertime to higher defend the general public.

10 pm Sharks Gone Wild 3

Everything you at all times wished to learn about viral shark movies however had been afraid to ask! Sharks Gone Wild 3 evaluations all the things from viral movies and the most important information tales to the newest in cutting-edge shark science.

11 pm I Was Prey: Terrors from the Deep

A California surfer, a Canadian thrill-seeker, an Alabama soccer coach and a mom from North Carolina reveal how they every got here face-to-face with the ocean’s high predator and lived to inform their tales.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

eight pm Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2

On the sting of the Bermuda Triangle, 5 Naked and Afraid veterans — Matt Wright, Jeff Zausch, Serena and Amber Shine and Alex Manard — try and survive on a distant strip of islands whose waters are so teeming with predators, locals name it “Shark Alley.” With restricted sources and punishing circumstances on land, they’ll haven’t any alternative however to take to the waters and compete with hungry sharks for a similar meals.