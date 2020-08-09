Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Rules at No. 1 for Second Week on Billboard 200 Chart

Plus: Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” returns to prime 10 after “Black Is King” premiere on Disney+.



Taylor Swift’s Folklore holds atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second week, incomes 135,000 equal album items within the U.S. within the week ending Aug. 6, in line with Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The set is down 84% from its opening of 846,000 items – the most important week for any album in 2020.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most well-liked albums of the week within the U.S. primarily based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equal album items. Units comprise album gross sales, observe equal albums (TEA) and streaming equal albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 particular person tracks offered from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Aug. 15-dated chart (the place Folklore stays at No. 1) will probably be posted in full on Billboard‘s web site on Aug. 11.

Of Folklore’s second-week items, SEA items comprise 102,000 (down 53%), album gross sales whole 30,000 (down 95%) and TEA items equal 3,000 (down 81%).

A pair of former No. 1s are subsequent on the Billboard 200, as Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon climbs 4-2 with 97,000 equal album items (although down 9%) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die is regular at No. Three with 88,000 items (down 18%). The unique Broadway forged recording of Hamilton: An American Musical rises one spot to No. Four with 66,000 items (down 7%). Lil Baby’s former chief My Turn ascends 7-5 with 50,000 items (down 5%).

DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby returns to the highest 10, skipping 11-6 with 43,000 equal album items (up 47%), after the album was reissued on Aug. Four with 10 further tracks. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the May 2-dated tally.

Blame It on Baby is one in every of a minimum of 10 R&B and hip-hop albums launched in 2020 which were reissued in a deluxe format with further tracks. It most lately follows reissues of Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 (launched May 8; reissued June 26 with seven further tracks), Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (launched July 3; reissued July 20 with 15 further tracks), Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo (launched March 6; reissued July 17 with 9 further tracks) and Gunna’s Wunna (launched on May 22; reissued on July 24 with eight further tracks).

Back on the brand new Billboard 200, Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Fine Line captures its third straight weekly unit acquire, because it climbs 10-7 with 39,000 equal album items earned (up 26%). The rise is concurrent with targeted promotion across the album’s present hit single “Watermelon Sugar.”

Gunna’s earlier chief Wunna slips 6-Eight with just below 39,000 equal album items (down 42%) and Post Malone’s former No. 1 Hollywood’s Bleeding is a non-mover at No. 9 with 33,000 items (down 1%).

Beyoncé closes out the highest 10, as her album The Lion King: The Gift re-enters the chart at No. 10 with 27,000 equal album items earned (up 1,462%). The album initially debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Aug. 3, 2019-dated chart.

The Lion King: The Gift surges again onto the chart following the July 31 premiere of Black Is King on Disney+.

Black Is King relies on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and was written, directed and govt produced by Beyoncé.

The Lion King: The Gift album additionally advantages from its reissue on July 31 with three further tracks. The Lion King: The Gift album was first launched on July 19, 2019, as a companion mission to final 12 months’s movie remake of The Lion King (through which Beyoncé voices the character Nala).