Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Songs About Conor Kennedy

Despite spilling particulars and hints about her love life in her songs, musician Taylor Swift has almost all the time been cautious in terms of not naming names. This has been the case with the opposite artists and the actors she’s dated, and it was additionally true when she was linked to Conor Kennedy.

The grandson of Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy, Kennedy is a part of some of the distinguished American political households. However, he’s nonetheless finest identified for his familial associations, and his 2012 summer season romance with Swift. Here are the songs followers consider to be about Kennedy, and the way they ranked on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Begin Again’

This one is a twofer. “Begin Again,” Swift’s second single off Red, is in regards to the aftermath of “a really bad relationship” and going “on that first date after a horrible breakup,” as Swift informed Good Morning America (as reported by The Boot). That makes it each a breakup track and a love track.

While the one that scorned her is up for debate (probably Jake Gyllenhaal, or perhaps Harry Styles their first time round), it appears clear this one can be about assembly Kennedy. “Begin Again” peaked at No. 7, spending 20 weeks on the Billboard chart.

‘Everything Has Changed’

Swift has a historical past of friendship and collaboration with musician Ed Sheeran. Their skilled relationship started with the Red monitor, “Everything Has Changed,” which was launched because the album’s sixth single. It spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 32.

Red was written earlier than and through Swift’s relationship with Kennedy, so the extra romantic songs on it are considered about him. “Everything Has Changed” is about “falling in love,” as Swift informed Digital Spy (by way of Genius). And the liner notes message is “Hyannis Port” — the place the Kennedy’s Massachusetts compound is situated.

‘Starlight’

While relationship Kennedy, Swift apparently took the time to study a few of his household historical past. The Red monitor “Starlight,” which didn’t make it onto the Billboard Hot 100, depicts the connection between her then-boyfriend’s grandmother, Ethel, and the grandfather he by no means met.

Though this would possibly seem to be an uncommon transfer for a younger romance that lasted lower than a yr, Ethel Kennedy was very keen on Swift. On a neighborhood webcast (as reported by Vanity Fair), she known as the singer “sensational, inside and out,” and “very kind.” The liner message was, pointedly, “For Ethel.”

‘Stay Stay Stay‘ or ‘Treacherous’

Spending only one week on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 91 is “Stay Stay Stay.” But this one is on the backside of the listing as a result of the one factor that ties it to Kennedy is timing. In reality, the liner notes message “Daydreaming about real love,” plus Swift’s feedback on it, level to this being a wholly fictitious narrative.

It’s additionally doable that the Red monitor “Treacherous” is about Kennedy. Swift informed Taste of Country it’s about “that kind of conflicted feeling of it being a risk every time you fall in love.” This may apply to any of her previous relationships, however many really feel that it most intently aligns with Styles.