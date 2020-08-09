Teacher Uses Refrigerator Tray in a Unique Way to Make Online Teaching Easier amid Coronavirus Pandemic! Netizens in Praises Of This Indian Jugad

The coronavirus pandemic has modified the course of life. We have been making huge modifications to our lives that swimsuit the present scenario of social distancing. Education has been impacted lots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most college students are having on-line courses and it is not simple. While on-line courses are the most suitable choice we have now proper now, it has its personal challenges. But since change is the one fixed lecturers are developing with fascinating methods to make on-line instructing simpler. Most lecturers are working with what they’ve at residence to make on-line instructing extra handy and enlightening for the scholars! Recently, a pic of a instructor utilizing a fridge tray to show on-line was going viral. In the pic, you’ll be able to see a instructor utilizing a see-through fridge tray to maintain on high of the cellphone used for on-line courses to make it simpler for her to elucidate to the scholars.

The thought of this Indian jugaad is to make it clearer for the scholars to have the ability to see what she is making an attempt to show and the image is now melting hearts on Twitter. However, however, we have now additionally seen many ungrateful college students making on-line courses depressing for the lecturers in numerous situations. Remember when proper from Hindustani Bhau and Honey Singh to Mia Khalifa and Smoke rings, together with training, pointless stuff can be making an look throughout on-line courses in India, due to some naughty college students. From Mia Khalifa to Osama Bin Laden, Viral Video of Students’ Online Attendance Amid Digital Classes Due to Coronavirus is Making Netizens Laugh Out Loud.

A Twitter person named Monica Yadav who goes by the title @yadav_monica shared the pic with a caption that learn: “A instructor utilizing a fridge tray to show on-line. #Teachinghacks #onlineeducation”. View Tweet:

Teachers like her exhibit dedication and willpower. But it’s the college students that want to know and cooperate. We’ve seen many incidents whereby college students have pulled pranks on the lecturers throughout on-line courses when all of the lecturers wished was to impart information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, world, sports activities, leisure and life-style, go surfing to our web site latestly.com).