Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security TeamVs Gun Girl’s Security Team: Who You Got?

My exec protection group is without doubt one of the most badass one round! Good good luck, libs.https:// t.co/ LaBE73 rHdF pic.twitter.com/qdOk8ePGRN — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 14, 2020

VERSUS

6ix9ine found strolling in New York with security and safety. pic.twitter.com/irxEx34zvA — Saycheese TELEVISION (@Saycheese DGTL) August 2, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine was came upon shopping for at a shopping center along with his security and safety in NY as we speak pic.twitter.com/f9ruZerVqx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) August 4, 2020

Let’s make this gratifying. We’re not discussing whose group is significantly better or safer or cooler. We’re discussing if these 2 groups encountered every numerous different on the street in addition to in some way, factors intensified, that prevails? Whose payment (bodyguard signify the person they’re safeguarding) leaves unhurt?

Let’s simplify.

In Tekashi’s edge:

TMZ– 6ix9ine informs us he intends to keep up wandering the roads of the Big Apple– but contains he’ll be rolling “like Trump” as a result of he’ll have a numerous armed guards round. Specifically, he states he intends to work with 22 of them, all earlier police policemans.

In Gun Girl’s edge:

four versus 22? Pretty appreciable mathematical profit. Except the photographs of Tekashi’s group completely don’t present as much as reveal 22 bodyguards. Maybe he’s overemphasizing. I assumed he was a straight shooter. Even so, they’re earlier cops. And all people acknowledges that earlier cops aren’t any extra constricted by the insurance policies of activity. Now, they’re civilians eagerly anticipating the liberties of life after the badge. And that’s a big cut price.

Kaitlin, then again, has really sourced her data from the well-founded apparel “Rat Pack Worldwide Security.” We don’t perceive a lot concerning them apart from their wonderful instagram internet web page. Looks like they get pleasure from boxing, capturing, in addition to using minor staff:

Where does Gun Girl take these males? College universities. The roads of Washington D.C. Frat occasions with stain-resistant linoleum floorings– the kind you could find at younger pet childcare– in occasion any person poops his/ her trousers. These areas aren’t exactly gun-friendly. This would possibly describe why that emphasize reel she assembled reveals them lugging shoulder fannypack versus weapons? Not actually difficult, males.

You take away the weapons from weapon woman’s group, I supply the nod to Tekashi’s crew. Even if 22 the truth is implies 10, I’ll take 10 earlier cops versus Kaitlin’s ratpack anyday. They’re a lot as nicely focused on advertising and marketing merch to be taken critically.