The 13 Best Things That Happened in Music This Week (August 7)

Today, the discuss of the city is final evening’s explosive Verzuz battle, however earlier than we get to that, there’s much more to unpack that occurred earlier within the week.

First, Adele posted a uncommon pic on social media, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid turned proud dad and mom (of a pet), and Taylor Swift broke a few zillion chart information.

Then, the primary MTV VMAs performers — and the present’s host — had been introduced, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty bought a road date, Miley Cyrus introduced a brand new tune, and far, far more.

Take a have a look at a number of the week’s largest music happenings under.

Adele confirmed her love for Beyonce’s Black Is King

Like most of us, the British famous person spent the weekend obsessing over Beyonce’s new visible album. “Thank you Queen for all the time making us all really feel so cherished by your artwork,” Adele wrote on Saturday (Aug. 1) alongside a photograph of her kneeling by a TV that includes Beyonce’s “Already” video. Check out Adele’s newest pic right here.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid adopted a canine

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are actually pet dad and mom! The couple has named their lovable black rescue canine Dexter, and he is already a mannequin, as we will see in these pictures. “Our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!!” Lipa wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT.”

BTS introduced the identify of their new single

BTS revealed some extra particulars about their upcoming new tune, which will probably be in English. The monitor will probably be titled “Dynamite,” and in case you forgot, it’s going to be right here on Aug. 21. “We are getting ready an album for the second half of this yr, however determined to first launch a single as a result of we needed to succeed in our followers as quickly as doable,” BTS additionally beforehand stated throughout a broadcast on Korean broadcasting app V Live. “Due to COVID-19, individuals all over the world have been going by robust occasions and we needed to share some constructive power with our followers.” Can’t wait!

Taylor Swift turned the primary artist ever to debut atop the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts concurrently

Taylor Swift landed yet one more no. 1 along with her new album Folklore, and achieved the largest week of 2020 as well. The report began with 846,000 equal album models earned within the U.S. within the week ending July 30, based on Nielsen Music/MRC Data. “That marks the largest week registered for any album since Swift’s own Lover, which debuted at No. 1 on the Sept. 7, 2019-dated chart with 867,000 units,” Billboard‘s Keith Caulfield experiences. Here’s the complete rundown for this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

Plus, lead single “Cardigan” additionally blasted in at No. 1 atop the Hot 100, making Swift the primary artist to debut atop each the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 on the identical time! “Cardigan” is joined by two different songs from the set that debut within the Hot 100’s prime 10: “The 1,” at No. 4, and “Exile,” that includes Bon Iver, at No. 6. In reality, all sixteen songs from Folklore are on the chart this week. All in a day’s work for Tay.

Harry Styles dominated the Pop Songs chart

As followers celebrated #WatermelonSugarDay on social media on Aug. 3, Harry Styles racked up one other chart feat, main the Pop Songs radio airplay chart along with his sticky candy tune. The singer additionally turned the primary member of One Direction to notch a number of No. 1s on the chart (Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn every have one topper to their identify). Congrats, Harry! Learn extra in regards to the “Watermelon Sugar” triumph right here.

The first MTV VMAs performers — and the present’s host — had been introduced

MTV revealed that BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are all booked to carry out on the MTV Video Music Awards, that are set to air stay on Sunday, Aug. 30. BTS will carry out their new single, “Dynamite,” which is about for launch on Aug. 21. Learn extra right here.

Also, Keke Palmer is about to host!

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line lastly obtained a launch date

Gomez’s make-up line will formally drop on Sept. 3. “I’m SO excited to lastly share that @RareBeauty will probably be launching September third solely at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com,” the singer and future magnificence mogul wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had a lot enjoyable creating all the pieces and might’t look ahead to y’all to attempt all of it! I hope you like it as a lot as I do!” Yeah, take our cash. Learn extra about when and the place to buy Rare Beauty right here.

In different Sel information, she shared the trailer for her new HBO Max at-home cooking present Selena + Chef, and crashed an Animal Crossing discuss present to carry out “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel!

Dua Lipa introduced her Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album

The disco dance jams will preserve coming! Lipa revealed her new remix album will probably be out on Aug. 21, and can embrace the previously-announced “Levitating” remix by The Blessed Madonna and that includes Missy Elliott and Madonna. Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson may also function on the album. Here’s all the pieces that you must know.

Miley Cyrus teased her seventh album and introduced a brand new tune

Miley is (lastly) coming! The singer took to social media to tease the forthcoming launch of her long-awaited album She Is Miley Cyrus, and revealed a brand new tune referred to as “Midnight Sky.” “Meet Miley Cyrus….. once more. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime,” Cyrus tweeted, utilizing a clip from the music video for her 2008 single “Start All Over,” from her debut solo album Breakout. Listen to a teaser of the brand new tune right here.

Billboard chatted with Alessia Cara

Cara joined the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast for a convo about her newest undertaking, a stay EP titled This Summer: Live Off the Floor, in addition to new music she’s engaged on. “I’m writing, definitely, from an introspective place,” Cara says. “All of that stuff [the pandemic] is definitely making an impact on what I write about, but also just the way that I write. You know, it’s just been a really reflective year so far. So [it’s] almost impossible to not talk about those things.” Check out the complete episode right here.

…And Monsta X

Monsta X will carry out throughout an epic digital live performance on Saturday (Aug. 8), and forward of the massive occasion, the Ok-pop group answered 20 questions for Billboard. From their first CDs and first concert events to what’s on their skilled bucket checklist and far more, see what Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM needed to say right here.

A brand new week introduced a brand new spherical of Billboard Live At-Home performances

Americana rocker Drew Holcomb and nation stars Gabby Barrett each carried out stellar units this week, whereas elevating cash for nice causes.

Notably, Barrett introduced out her husband Cade Foehner for her efficiency, and sweetly recalled the early days of their relationship. “I used to be simply considering again to when him and I had been courting throughout American Idol on the time,” she stated of how he impressed her tune “The Good Ones.” Barrett continued, “And a few of my relations would simply ask me, be like, ‘Oh, how’s your boyfriend doing?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, he is good. He’s one, he is a keeper.’… Not each single individual is unhealthy, not all guys are unhealthy, and I discovered my good one.” Watch the 2 units right here.

Rick Ross and a couple of Chainz battled it out for Verzuz

Rick Ross and a couple of Chainz, two of essentially the most prolific star rappers of their era, had been the newest to go head-to-head in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz sequence on Thursday evening (Aug. 6). From Rick Ross’ “Hustlin” vs. 2 Chainz’s “I’m Different” to Kanye West feat. Rick Ross’ “Devil in a New Dress” vs. 2 Chainz feat. Travis Scott’s “Four AM” and far more, it was undoubtedly a Verzuz to recollect.

So who received? Check out the scorecard right here.