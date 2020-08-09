The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Nicole Kidman To Taylor Swift

Trouble for Ellen DeGeneres ceases to finish. The US host was underneath the scrutiny when her workers accused her of non-payment of dues. Pay cuts, imply behaviour, and poisonous work surroundings allegations adopted by. Even Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett made a remark that Ellen and her mistreatment of individuals is “common knowledge”.

Ever since then, there was no stopping to the allegations levelled in opposition to Ellen by celebrities. But what fuelled the fireplace have been employees and crew member of The Ellen DeGeneres Show seconding all claims of racism, sexual harassment and different claims made in opposition to the US host.

While The Ellen DeGeneres Show is mild and enjoyable, it appears to be a far thought when all these claims are taken into concerns. So whereas revisiting some outdated episodes of the present, we do understand that Ellen does have a streak at pushing individuals to the sting, not figuring out when to let go and definitely does get pleasure from seeing individuals squirm. So right here’s an inventory of celebrities who appeared as friends on her present and have been plain open uncomfortable sitting on the sofa reverse Ellen.

1. Taylor Swift:

There was a time when the singer’s love life was in all places. While Taylor had drained her greatest to maintain her calm she was made enjoyable of for having a number of relationships. Now whereas this can be a very private alternative, Ellen DeGeneres determined to take issues the subsequent stage when she selected to play a sport with Taylor on her present.

During this sport, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed Taylor photos of a number of male celebs and requested her to decide on the individuals she had dated. While Taylor refused a number of instances to play the sport, Ellen refused to let go till the singer was nearly in tears.

2. Hasan Minaj:

Amid all of the claims which might be being made in opposition to Ellen DeGeneres, racism is a really dominant one. And seems to be just like the speak present host cum actress proved them proper. When actor Hasan Minaj appeared on her present as a visitor, she intentionally saved announcing his identify flawed. But the actor appeared to have had it when Ellen stated that everybody was announcing his identify the best way she did, Hasan stated, “there’s an actor walking around called Ansel Elgort and we just pronounce his name right.”

Now that’s mighty awkward, isn’t it?

3. Nicole Kidman:

The Nicole Kidman clap of the 2017 Oscars is one thing that’s etched within the reminiscence on nearly everybody! But then who needs to speak about their most awkward moments on nationwide TV? Well, Ellen DeGeneres for starters doesn’t appear to care. In the completely cringe-worthy episode of the present, Ellen made certain that Nicole herself purchased out that awkward clap. The Aquaman star defended herself saying, “You borrow these expensive jewels, and I’m like, ‘I must not damage these diamonds! Cause I have to give them back at midnight!’ And so I’m like, clapping.”

Now whereas these are simply SOME of the awkward moments we got here throughout on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, do tell us of some other moments you’ve got seen in our feedback part under.

